This past weekend was a major blow to Power Rangers fans, as franchise stalwart Jason David Frank passed away at the age of 49. Frank was a major part of the franchise, as his character Tommy Oliver debuted during the first season of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. Frank would reprise the role in Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, and Power Rangers Dino Thunder as well as other Power Rangers-related projects.

However, Frank had plenty of credits to his name outside the Rangers franchise — and some of them are rather surprising. We run down the various roles that Frank took on both during and after his time with Power Rangers that are worth rewatching.

RELATED: The 5 Best 'Power Rangers' TV Shows, Ranked

Family Matters - "Karate Kids" (Season 8, Episode 8)

At the height of Power Rangers' popularity, Frank made a cameo on another popular '90s-era show — namely, Family Matters. In the aptly-named "Karate Kids," Frank plays a member of the Piranhas — a gang of street toughs who utilize their martial arts skills to bully Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), as well as his friends Richie (Bryton McClure) and 3J (Orlando Brown). Steve then uses his infamous transformation chamber to turn himself and his friends into karate masters, dealing a painful lesson to the Piranhas. Not only is Frank's cameo a homage to his role in Power Rangers, but he also played a character named Skull — which happens to be the same name as the infamous bully that Jason Narvy played throughout the Power Rangers franchise.

We Bare Beasts - "Imaginary Friend" (Season 4, Episode 16)

Family Matters wasn't the only time Frank would play a role that nodded to his time on Power Rangers. In We Bare Bears, he made an appearance as the Silver Bear — the imaginary friend of Grizz (Eric Edelstein), Panda (Bobby Moynihan), and Ice Bear (Demetri Martin). In fact, the entire episode is packed full of Power Rangers homages. The three bears decide to imagine Silver Bear after watching their favorite TV show, Ultra Meteorite Fighters — which is a blatant reference to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. And Silver Bear has a flute that he uses to summon a giant robot, similar to how Tommy would summon the Dragonzord when he was the Green Ranger.

Transformers: Titans Return

Image via Machinima, Inc.

Frank would join another major pop culture franchise with Transformers: Titans Return, which served as the second part of the Prime Wars trilogy from Machinima. He voiced the Emissary, one of the Titan Masters who joined in the battle against the malevolent Trypticon (Frank Todaro). Emissary could join forces with his partner Cerebros and become part of the mighty Fortress Maximus, giving Optimus Prime and his allies the edge in battle. It also serves as yet another nod to Frank's tenure as a Power Ranger - after all, he's no stranger to forming a warrior out of giant robots. And Frank wasn't the only major voice actor to join the cast. Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Michael Dorn lent his voice to Fortress Maximus while Peter Cullen once again returned to voice Prime.

Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe

In his post-Ranger career, Frank would make several videos with the YouTube channel Bat in the Sun. Bat in the Sun is well known for its Super Power Beat Down videos that pit different characters against each other, with Frank reprising his role as both Green and White Rangers. He'd also serve as an integral part of the Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe webseries, where he played the nanite-enhanced assassin Bloodshot. True to its namesake, Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe found Colin King (Michael Rowe) — aka the master martial artist Ninjak — battling multiple foes including Bloodshot. Frank's performance would mark the first time that Bloodshot was depicted in live action, beating Vin Diesel to the punch by three years.

Cybertron

Frank's career could have taken an entirely different turn, due to another attempt by Saban to ride the Power Rangers wave of popularity. Cybertron had him playing Adam Steele, a teenager who became the armored warrior Cybertron in order to do battle with the malicious Grimlord. Like Power Rangers, Cybertron would draw inspiration from a Japanese series — although instead of a Super Sentai, it looked to the Metal Heroes series Choujinki Metalder for material. Ultimately, Frank would continue to play Tommy in Power Rangers, and Cybertron would be reworked into VR Troopers. Ironically, Brad Hawkins, who played Ryan Steel in Troopers, was being considered to replace Frank as the White Ranger.