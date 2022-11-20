Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise has died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, his reps confirmed the news, saying in a statement:

"Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Frank was cast in his most recognizable role, that of Tommy Oliver in the series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers from 1993 to 1996. He would go on to reprise the role several times over the years, in film and television — most recently in 2018 — and also lent his voice to the character in video games as well. A perennial presence in the franchise, he also made a cameo appearance in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot.

In addition to acting, Frank was a devoted and enthusiastic martial artist. He was an Eighth Degree Black Belt in karate, and was a dedicated student of a variety of martial arts styles. He also practiced mixed martial arts, even competing publicly on a few occasions.

His Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers co-star Walter E Jones, who played Black Ranger Zack Taylor, took to Instagram to remember his late friend, saying "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

Beyond the acting roles for which he was best known — or indeed because of it — Frank was a constant presence on the convention circuit, attending one nearly every weekend. Beloved by fans across generations, Frank always made an effort to engage with his fans at their level, and as personably and personally as possible.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones.