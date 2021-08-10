We're not talking about "anime-inspired" shows made in the U.S.

Get ready for a lot more anime on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Toonami co-creator and Adult Swim Senior Vice President Jason DeMarco will be taking up the position of Senior Vice President of Anime and Action Series/Longform at both Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network Studios. However, he will be maintaining his position at Adult Swim.

Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network have expressed a desire to create genuine anime programs, as opposed to what other American networks, like Netflix, who seem to just label American cartoons as anime. DeMarco himself confirmed this on Twitter, and given his track record of collaborating with actual Japanese studios, artists, and creators, this is encouraging news. In a Twitter thread, DeMarco said:

"Also uh guys? When they say "anime" here they mean anime as in "created and produced in Japan." Not "anime-esque" as in Avatar or Castlevania, although I'm interested in that sort of production too. But I'm definitely making a bunch of ANIME. IN case there's any doubt. ;)"

DeMarco has had a storied career working with Adult Swim that stretches over a 20-year span. He began as a senior writer and producer and later co-created the Toonami programming block with Sean Akins, which helped bring anime to a wide audience in the U.S. in the '90s. He also founded Adult Swim's William Street Records, which creates original music albums.

In a statement about the new position, DeMarco said this:

“I got into this business because I love action cartoons and storytelling. Being able to work in anime and action development, two areas of animation I care about deeply, is a dream come true. I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned from Toonami and Adult Swim to our animation studios.”

DeMarco is currently overseeing production of Adult Swim's new original anime series Fena: Pirate Princess, as well as famed Japanese horror franchise Uzumaki, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus which is set to premiere later this year. He is also producing the first Lord of the Rings anime movie: War of the Rohirrim.

