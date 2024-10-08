With Halloween right around the corner, it's the perfect time to watch some of your favorite horror movies. When it comes to classic slasher franchises, those late night marathons usually include Friday the 13th. The blood-soaked series starring Jason Voorhees began in 1980 and produced seven scream-worthy sequels in that killer decade. The first eight films were produced by Paramount Pictures, but that would change in the 90s when New Line Cinemas got their hands on the rights. Their first film in the franchise was Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (Part IX). While it's far from the most beloved sequel in the franchise, it's now been confirmed that Jason Goes to Hell is coming to 4K thanks to Arrow Video.

Reported by Fangoria, the news first came to light with Arrow’s 4K release of Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat, which comes out later this month. Inside its 4K case is an advertisement for the upcoming 4K edition of Jason Goes to Hell with the classic poster artwork of a demonic-looking snake creature going through Jason's iconic hockey mask. It's a bit surprising, since it hasn't been officially announced by Arrow yet, but Part IX’s director Adam Marcus confirmed the news on X (firmly known as Twitter) who said he was overseeing the restoration process. He specifically teased, “I just supervised the 4K restoration, Color timing and clean up with cinematographer William Dill. It's the uncut version and it's never looked better.” Although there's no release date for Jason Goes to Hell at this time, this would be Arrow’s second Friday the 13th 4K release as they just debuted the 2009 remake on the format last month. This would also be the fourth Friday the 13th film on 4K as Paramount have previously released the first two films on the format, with Part III through Part VIII likely to come in the future.

What's ‘Jason Goes to Hell’ About?

Jason Goes to Hell was a much different Friday the 13th because its main masked killer isn't in much of the movie. After Jason gets blown away and “killed” at the hands of the FBI, he starts possessing different people to do his murderous acts. While other films in the franchise before this have delved into the supernatural, this was a giant leap for the character. Given its massive twist on the established formula, it wasn't that well received at the time. The best thing this film is known for is its ending, which saw Freddy Krueger’s glove grab Jason's hockey mask. Freddy and Jason were finally under the same roof, but horror fans wouldn't see that epic crossover battle until a decade later with 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason.

Where Can You Stream ‘Jason Goes to Hell’?

Jason Goes to Hell, the not so final Friday, is currently streaming on Sling TV. You can also rent it on most major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. While horror fans wait for more information on Jason Goes to Hell’s 4K release, you can view the trailer below.