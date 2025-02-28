This spring, Arrow Video is sending you, and Jason Voorhees, to Hell. Slasher sequel Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, the at-the-time-final installment in the Friday the 13th franchise, is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray. The two-disc set will be released on May 20, 2025.

The set features an all-new 4K restoration of the film's theatrical and unrated cuts, and is loaded with special features. They include an introduction to the film by director Adam Marcus; all-new interviews with actor Julie Michaels, makeup designer Robert Kurtzman, and composer Harry Manfredini; archival interviews with director Marcus and actor Kane Hodder; plus theatrical trailers, TV spots, stills, and behind-the-scenes images. It will also include three audio commentaries: one from Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey, one from Marcus and author Peter Bracke, and one from film historians Michael Felsher and Steve "Uncle Creepy" Barton. It will be packaged with a reversible fold0out poster with the film's original poster artwork and a newly commissioned piece by Gary Pullin, plus an illustrated collector's booklet featuring writing by JA Kerswell, as well as original production notes. The set will retail for $35.00 USD, and can be pre-ordered now on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' About?