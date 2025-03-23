In Season 3 of The White Lotus, the rich patriarch of the Ratliff family is coming undone, played by Jason Isaacs, who can erupt into angry dialogue or send a stare like daggers at a resort worker trying to take his phone for the week. Yet, the longer the season goes on, Isaac's portrayal shows complex layers of Timothy Ratliff, who grows quieter and directs the violence at himself rather than others. Jason Isaacs is more than his villain roles, with The White Lotus as an example, but he does them so well that the bad guys he plays are some of the most memorable roles in his career. This is especially true of villains who don't think twice about going after young heroes.

His voice seethes with anger and ill-intent on a gang of youths trying to stop a Big Bad, and this isn’t referring to Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. Sitting alongside the contemptuous senior Malfoy and the thrill of the fight in Captain Hook, Isaacs didn't need to be on-screen to be intimidating when he did the voice acting for the devious schemer, Admiral Zhao, in Avatar: The Last Airbender. A staple of being the childhood villains of Millennials and Gen Z, Jason Isaacs makes for perfect casting on the beloved animated series where a fiery temper is more than a colorful expression.

The Movie Role That Got Jason Isaacs Cast in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In Book One, Admiral Zhao is trying to hunt down the Avatar, becoming a far more dangerous foe to encounter than Zuko (Dante Basco), the banished prince of the Fire Nation who can only return home if he catches the elusive titular figure. Zuko is misguided but not evil. Zhao, on the other hand, is power-hungry and delivers his threats with a smirk because he knows he can get what he wants. While it seems possible that Harry Potter or Peter Pan are the inspirations for getting Jason Isaacs cast in ATLA, the co-creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, had a different inspiration. They didn't think getting the actor would be possible, so his casting was a dream come true for them.

In a 2007 interview with IGN, DiMartino said, "When I was first writing dialogue for the character of Zhao, I was inspired by Jason Isaacs' chilling performance as the villain in The Patriot. So when the time came to cast the character, I asked our casting director, Maryanne Dacey, if she could find someone like Jason Isaacs. A few days later, she got the real deal instead." Getting Isaacs on the show was a stroke of genius, even if the younger viewers tuning in wouldn't have known him from the war movie where his role as the barbaric Colonel Tavington is a monster who is nicknamed "the Butcher" due to the violence he inflicted on the American colonists.

Taking place during the American Revolutionary War, the British Colonel Tavington didn't kill for His Majesty but for his own agenda. He fatally shoots the young son of farmer and war veteran Benjamin (Mel Gibson), and when it turns Benjamin into the leader of the rebellious Colonial Milita, Tavington does whatever it takes to kill him. He attempts to push Benjamin into breaking a ceasefire, indirectly mocking the father's murdered son when he says, "You know, it's an ugly business doing one's duty — but just occasionally, it's a real pleasure." He locks townspeople inside a church who have helped the Colonial Militia, then orders his men to burn it down. The arrogance of charging his men into battle earlier than they should or the lack of honor in his killing of enemies make for a demented performance by Isaacs, and viewers can see why this character is what made the Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators want him for Zhao.

Admiral Zhao Is an Underrated ‘Avatar’ Villain