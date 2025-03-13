Terrified of ticking clocks and of growing old, Captain Hook may be one of the most misunderstood villains in classic literature. Disney's 1953 animated film, Peter Pan, remains a classic. Since then, there have been countless iterations of the story and of Captain Hook, including getting his own movie in the 1991 comedy adventure, Hook, starring Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams. There was also the recent 2023 film, Peter Pan & Wendy, with Jude Law stepping into the shoes of the infamous pirate. But no performance has ever been so effective or sympathetic as Jason Isaacs's portrayal of Captain Hook in 2003's live-action, Peter Pan.

Isaacs is currently starring in Season 3 of the Max hit, The White Lotus, as a rich, southern father in the midst of losing his fortune due to shady dealings. Written by Mike White, Isaccs taps into a comedic vein that has seldom been seen in his filmography and adds most of the humor to this season alongside his on-screen wife, played by Parker Posey. Known mostly for his villainous turn as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter, Peter Pan is an overlooked performance of his. Playing Hook opposite Jeremy Sumpter, it's a must-watch performance of a literary classic figure that lends a surprising humanity to an infamous bad guy.

2003’s Peter Pan Is a Dark and Imaginative Take On the Classic Novel

Image via Universal Pictures

Child actors Rachel Hurd-Wood, Harry Newell, and Freddie Popplewell star as Wendy, John, and Michael Darling, respectively, in their film debuts. They give the film an innocent, whimsical feel as children in love with fairy tales themselves, with a fascination with Captain Hook. When Sumpter enters as Peter Pan, he makes the film come to life with his upbeat, feisty performance. Isaacs also plays Mr. Darling in a dual performance, before transforming into the flamboyant pirate. Olivia Williams co-stars as Mrs. Darling, and a rambunctious Lynn Redgrave plays their Aunt Millicent. Once the children run away to Neverland, the film is non-stop thrills and action as Captain Hook and Peter face off several times in bloody battles. But this time, the interesting spin is that Wendy also develops a friendship with the grungy pirates and Hook and becomes intrigued by their way of life.

Jason Isaacs Plays Captain Hook as a Tragic and Depressed Loner