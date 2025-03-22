A decade ago, the USA Network embarked on one of its most ambitious television dramas. Created by Gideon Raff of Homeland fame and Tim Kring, the creator of Heroes, the network greenlit a mystery/action-thriller series simply titled Dig. Originally approved for six episodes, the show quickly grew to ten and followed Jason Isaacs as FBI Agent Peter Connelly as he looks into the mystery of the death of an American citizen in Jerusalem, which soon unravels an entire web of conspiracy. If you missed out on this miniseries when it first aired, now is the time to revisit this apocalyptic thriller.

'Dig' Is An Apocalyptic "End of Days" Conspiracy Thriller

Dig was an interesting take on the religious tension that exists within the Middle East, specifically the Holy Land, but frames the entire thing as a mystery/conspiracy thriller. While certain elements and beliefs associated with Judaism and Christianity factor into the story, Dig does a compelling job of highlighting the tensions that exist between religious and secular ideals in Jerusalem. Through Issacs' Peter Connelly, the audience is able to experience these nuances and conflicts first-hand as he remains our guide. Full of an array of twists and turns, Dig is a project that could have only been helmed by Tim Kring and Gideon Raff. Kring's expert ability to juggle multiple character threads across various cultures and landscapes (ala Heroes) is again on display here, while Raff's penchant for analyzing geopolitical events and translating them into easily digestible pieces of entertainment (per Homeland) makes Dig a great watch.

That said, the show itself follows a few different plotlines. The first, and most prominent, is that of FBI Agent Peter Connelly (Issacs), who is clearly the star of the show. After a mysterious woman named Emma Wilson (Alison Sudol) ends up dead after meeting Connelly the day before, the international FBI agent is hot on the trail of those responsible. In the pursuit, he and local Detective Golan Cohen (Ori Pfeffer) stumble upon an ancient conspiracy to destroy the Islamic Dome of the Rock and reinstate the Jewish temple. This would likely result in World War III and would certainly set the region back thousands of years.

The secretive Order of Moriah heads the conspiracy itself and reaches to other continents, including a cult-like religious sect in the heart of the American Southwest. This group, led by the charismatic Pastor Tad Billingham (David Costabile), believes that they have found the next messianic high priest, Joshua (Zen McGrath). Meanwhile, a young Jewish boy named Avram (Guy Selnik) is tasked with keeping the sacred red heifer safe across Europe so that it may be sacrificed at the Temple Mount, ushering in a new age that will presumably signal the return of the Messiah.

In many ways, the miniseries creatively played on many of the doomsday conversations that took place throughout religious circles in the 1990's and early 2000s, especially around the beginning of the new millennium. Dig incorporated debates about the end times and biblical prophecy into an action-thriller narrative without ever feeling preachy or committing to them. The only stance the series ever took was that bringing about the apocalypse was a bad thing, and saving lives was the priority for men like Peter Connelly and Golan Cohen. We see this, too, in many of the other plotlines, such as Avram's and that of Debbie Morgan (Lauren Ambrose), who attempts to remove young Josh from the cult he was born into.

Jason Isaacs Shines As Agent Peter Connelly on 'Dig'

In many ways, Dig feels like you're watching a thriller novel play out on the screen, and that's largely in part due to the impressive work that Jason Issacs puts into his performance as Peter Connelly. His excellent American accent aside, Issacs offers layer upon layer of nuance with his performance as Connelly wrestles with the death of his daughter. That's the entire reason he asked his friend (and occasional booty call) Lynn Monahan (the late Anne Heche) to transfer him to Jerusalem in the first place. The events of Dig allow Connelly to explore his grief apart from his estranged wife in an element where his instincts are put to the test. In many ways, his trying to uncover the truth about Emma Wilson and his obsession with the Order of Moriah plays like him trying to save his daughter, similar to the way Fox Mulder's (David Duchovny) crusade on The X-Files is centered on his sister's abduction. Connelly is a broken man, but he's not wrong that there's something going on just beneath the surface.

Isaacs' Agent Connelly was quite a complicated character. In addition to being a grieving father and an unfaithful husband, he was once a man of religion himself. Before getting married, Connelly studied to become a priest. Instead, he left the seminary to pursue a family, something he believed God called him to. It's this very background that makes Peter Connelly perfect for exposing the Order of Moriah, and tracking down the conspiracy's main agent, a mysterious individual named Yussef Khalid (Doc star Omar Metwally). The way Issacs grapples with Connelly's faith, pulling biblical facts from the recesses of his mind as he battles with God over what happened to his daughter, is an emotional thread that many can relate to. More than that, it's the push that the character needs in order to find that emotional catharsis he hoped he'd find in Jerusalem; he just has to save the world first.

The growing friendship between Connelly and Detective Cohen — a formerly religious American agent and a largely secular Israeli cop — provides a careful foundation for the tension and conflict throughout Dig. As these two go from uneasy allies to enemies to friends, we see that, in the face of a greater evil, two unlikely heroes can unite to save those they've sworn to protect. There's so much more we could unpack here. We could talk about the tragedy of Debbie's attempts to save Josh, the deconstruction of Avram's once firmly-held zealous beliefs, the inclusion of the ancient Jewish sect of Essenes who oppose the Order of Moriah, or that final penultimate twist... But we won't spoil it for you. Dig is a story that you just have to see unfold for yourself.

