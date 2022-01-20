From show creator Katie Wech (Jane the Virgin), the CBS series Good Sam is part medical procedural and part family drama, as gifted heart surgeon Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), who’s recently woken up from a months-long coma, have to go head-to-head to determine which of them will be the chief of surgery. They each have very different approaches to the position and bring their own expertise to their patients, but the fight is about to get dirty in a way that will complicate an already fragile family bond even further.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Isaacs talked about the importance of being the best doctor versus having the best bedside manner, why Good Sam feels different from every other TV show he’s been on, making a “soap-cedural,” where his character’s authoritarian nature comes from, and the push-and-pull dynamic he shares with Bush. He also talked about the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, why he feels his previous TV series Awake was a success, and his desire to always do something different.

Collider: Every time we start to maybe like your character, he does something that then makes you want to hate him.

JASON ISAACS: If you had a bad heart, who would you want operating on you, a world-class surgeon or someone who is really nice at your bedside?

I don’t need a doctor to be nice and friendly, I just want them to be honest and get the job done.

ISAACS: Who cares about patient satisfaction surveys or how they deliver bad news? Just tell me the facts. That’s all I want. And fix me.

When this came your way, did you only get the pilot to read? Did you have conversations with the creative team about what this would be? Did you have any more of a clue about how this would all develop?

ISAACS: I had a huge clue. Katie [Wech], the showrunner, is in many ways Sam, or Sam is a version of her. She’s an extraordinarily talented and brilliant young woman, and she’s running this giant enterprise. It’s unsurprising to me that it feels completely different to every other TV show I’ve been on because it’s being run by a woman. Maybe The OA felt something like this because Brit [Marling] was at the heart of it with Zal Batmanglij. Her energy and her instinct to collaborate and her desire to say yes, and then start thinking about what the answer is, as opposed to that ego-based instinct to say no and think about what the answer would be to any question, creates an entirely different culture around her. And so, I knew that the show would be about something like that.

The show is specifically a medical drama about this father and daughter, but the bigger themes of these older white men who run the world, getting replaced by the next generation is something that I’m dealing with and engaging with all the time. We are, in our industry and in every industry, I think. Hopefully, as well as entertainment, it will provide audiences and families watching it with a bunch of stuff to argue about over dinner.

The whole point is to engage and entertain, but also for everyone to be fascinated by the discussion about where the pendulum is swinging. Is it overcorrecting? Is it swinging to the right place? Is it long overdue? These things go backwards and forwards during the season, and Katie is smart enough to never tilt the scales too much to one side or the other. If the question is, did I know, the answer is yes, I knew that was the territory we were getting into. And as a father of two young women, I found it fascinating and a great subject for a TV show.

When it came to the character specifically, was he always on the page the way that we see him now? Has he become more terrible, has he been softened, or was that balance always there?

ISAACS: There’s a certain Draconian authoritarian air to him, as a teacher and as a mentor. But if you look at that brilliant four-part Netflix series The Surgeon’s Cut, about a heart surgeon who is a woman, is terrifying. She’s terrifying for the people she’s training, but those people will have people’s lives in their hands. When they take full responsibility for the operations themselves, with heart surgeons, unlike every other surgeon, there’s no room for a mistake. You don’t go back in and fix things. When knees go wrong, or eyes go wrong, or kidneys go wrong, there’s sometimes some wiggle room. Heart surgeons really do have people’s lives literally in their hands, all the time. So, he’s a tough boss. The question that is asked continually is, did he need to be as tough a father? Should he be able to separate being a father from being a professional mentor?

It also feels like there’s always this age-old debate on TV shows of how likable do your characters have to be. Is that something you think about at all?

ISAACS: Not at all. I only take a part if I think this is someone who looks in the mirror in the morning and thinks they’re doing the right thing. As soon as you take a part that is written in order to wink at the screen and stroke an invisible mustache, you’re done for because the audience can tell and see right through you. I’ve played some guys that you wouldn’t want to have sitting around your Christmas table, but they thought they were in the right.

Even the worst of them, in the most high profile thing I’ve ever done, with the Harry Potter film, he’s an old-fashioned eugenicist and racist. There’s plenty of those around. There’s plenty of them elected to power. There’s some who have sat in the highest seats in the world, more recently. He looks in the mirror every day and sees himself as the savior and that he’s the only person that sees that pure blood is what counts, and mixing blood and mixing races is an obscenity. I accept a role, if I can find a human being in them. It might not be a human being that I like, but that’s okay, as long as they’re recognizable. As soon as they’re unrecognizable and only exist in the world of television or film, then I can’t do my job.

Good Sam is a show that got caught up in the early days of COVID and couldn’t really go into production.

ISAACS: Yeah. We were there in Canada, about to shoot.

Once you could get on set and things actually got going, did it make you more appreciative to be able to do so?

ISAACS: I sat at home for four or five months, doing a lot of washing up and a little bit of yoga and hanging out with my kids who were trapped, which is my ideal scenario. I love being trapped with my teenagers, but for them, it was hell on earth. And then, I dipped my little toe back into filming, and I couldn’t believe how much I loved it. Like many of us, I became slightly acrophobic. I did a few days on Sex Education and a day on The Great, and a couple of other things. I went and started filming around the world, before Good Sam kicked back in, and various different countries were having an extremely hard time doing COVID, and they had not just lockdowns, but they had curfews.Actors were given essential workers status, so I had visas to fly in and out of Hungary and Canada and Texas, and various places.

When Good Sam came around again, I’d already done two or three films and had a television series in the can, so it wasn’t that much of a surprise. For quite a few people on it, it was their first experience back at work. Of course, I was thrilled to be doing it because I liked the people so much, and I was upset that the filming was canceled, but it wasn’t that much of a surprise to me. I had realized by then that I was much, much safer at work than I was in my house with teenagers.

What is it like to play a character when it seems that everybody around him is happier when he’s not around? Does any of it ever even get through to him?

ISAACS: There’s nothing more fun. I spend most of my life, like most of us do, trying to make sure that people have a nice encounter with me and I leave a decent taste in their mouth. So, to play someone who couldn’t give a flying fuck is enormously cheap therapy. Everyone should try it for a while. Actually, as the series goes on, Katie’s far too clever a storyteller to repeat herself. This is not one of those shows where, if you dip in on episode four, episode nine, and episode 13, you’ll find exactly the same episode with a couple of the facts changed. The relationship changes. He changes quite a lot. He’s been in a coma for six months, and he has to renegotiate his relationship with his daughter, with his working life, with his lover, and with his ex-wife.

One of the pleasant surprises about doing this network TV show in particular, which Katie calls a soap-cedural, which is not a word I’d heard before, is how much the characters change and how their relationship change with each other. We don’t reboot the same thing, every week. A while ago, I was offered one of those very, very, very long-running cop shows, which managers love and actors love slightly less. I said to my friend who’s in it, when I was thinking about taking the job, “Is it fun? Will I like it? I’m not sure that I could handle doing the same thing, every day.” He said, “The biggest creative decision I’ve made in the last decade, that I face every morning, is blue suit or black suit? That’s it.” That’s not the case for Good Sam. We’re telling human stories. It’s not just a medical drama, but it’s a family drama and the characters do change.

Just looking at this show, it seems like it’s a medical procedural, but in actuality, it really does feel more like a family drama.

ISAACS: It is both and all of those things. Shows find their tone. They’re all very different. I’ve done a lot more film than I’ve done television, but I know that The OA had a particular tone with a magical realism to it. I remember doing The Death of Stalin and thinking, “How the hell do you navigate this and walk this tightrope, for this satire about one of the most genocidal maniacs in history?”

I remember finding the tone for something as bold as a film series about wizards, where those things are both realistic and fantastical. There’s a film out at the moment, that is in the awards conversation and doing the rounds, called Mass, which is a completely brilliant first feature. It’s really and truly brilliant. Our task, as actors, was to be utterly real. It needed to feel like a documentary and like you were looking through the keyhole while these people were talking to each other.

With Good Sam, Katie and Jennie [Snyder Urman] made Jane the Virgin, which had a particular tone to it. They are so utterly skilled as writers that it arrived fully formed, but we, as actors, need to find the right tone. We jump between these very serious medical cases, in which lives are at risk, and also the soapy elements with the family stuff and the physical comedy. There’s a lot of extremely funny stuff in there too. Hopefully, we’ll find the right blend that will engage and entertain people for an hour at a time.

Do you find that you take is to the medical side of things, especially when it’s so fast-moving?

ISAACS: It’s very fast moving because who wants to linger. No one is going to go, “Wait, what was that drug they’re prescribing again? How many milligrams?” It’s not that important. It doesn’t matter. The cases are actually to underline, to illustrate, to highlight the human dramas, mostly going on between the doctors, the surgeons, and the family members. We skip through the unpronounceable stuff as fast as we possibly can and try to give it to each other, so we don’t have to say it again.

And then, there’s the actual technical craft of handling the surgical tools and the operations. They build these extraordinary prosthetic bodies and body parts, which we barely cut to, but they’ve done all the work to make them. When we rehearse, we don’t rehearse the microsurgery because they have doubles for the hands, but we rehearse moving like an octopus. There are four people around the body, but they should move as one because they’ve done this thousands of times. We haven’t. Luckily, there’s the power of editing, so the bits where we drop the instrument or stab each other with a scalpel aren’t included in the cut.

This guy keeps doing bad things, but he seems to still just expect people to listen to him and do what he says anyway. Do you think he has an awareness of how his actions affect other people?

ISAACS: I think he is a heart surgeon, which means he has the power of life and death in his hands, every day. All heart surgeons lose patients, all the time. You don’t have to be a bad surgeon to lose someone. You can perform incredibly successful surgery, but people die on you, all the time. People die, whether you’ve done your best or you’ve made a mistake. The highest stakes possible have existential consequences. In order to protect yourself from carrying the weight of other people’s tragedies, you react in certain ways. You build a wall around yourself, or you find gallows humor in it, or you find somewhere to channel that same life force.

Sex and death are very closely interlinked. You can judge him for having had an affair or a relationship with his daughter’s best friend, but she’s also a fully adult woman making her own choices, and they have their own private relationship. Many people end up having partners at work. That’s where you meet people. And when work involves very high stakes and people’s lives and the loss of life, I think there’s a lot more of that goes on than we care to think about. I know it’s certainly true of people who work in NGOs and in countries in the refugee world, and in police and the Army. When you’re around very, very high stakes drama, sometimes you need to affirm your love of and engagement with life, particularly around death, by things like sex.

I don’t judge him at all. He’s a guy that is a brilliant heart surgeon and he saves an enormous number of lives. Sometimes he tramples on the feelings of those around him. Sometimes he’s indifferent to those things. Sometimes you have to be brutal in your teaching methods to impress upon other people the stakes of what they’re dealing with. Particularly with his daughter, in our story, he needs her to toughen up. He needs her to have a thicker skin because he thinks her levels of compassion and empathy will lead to her not being able to do her job properly and not making objective decisions, based on data and resources available, and carrying the pain of the many people whose tragedies she will engage with daily.

Part of his thinking, at least, and the audience can decide for themselves, is that he needs to toughen her up. She’s not ready to do this job. She might be a lovely boss and everyone’s very happy working for her and patient surveys all give her five stars, but she’ll actually be destroyed by this in no time at all, unless he toughens her up and cauterizes her against that stuff.

If Griff took time to get to know his daughter, what do you think he would be most proud of in her?

ISAACS: You’re asking me about a different show and a different person, reacting in different ways. Is there a different show to be written, with him having a different personality? Sure. Write it, and if I’m available, I’ll do it.

Does he see himself in her, at all?

ISAACS: You need to watch the show. One of the things that Katie’s done, which I knew she would do going in because she’s that smart, is make sure these aren’t 12 flavors of the same episode. What their different agendas are has changed and surprised both me and Sophia [Bush]. That’s been incredibly refreshing because that is not normally the way of network television. Without being too spoilerish, you will see things like that, further down the pike.

How has it been to work with Sophia Bush on this? When you’re playing with such an adversarial relationship, what sort of atmosphere does that create? Is she totally game for anything you throw at her?

ISAACS: We don’t speak to each other, except in character. No, I’m kidding. It’s quite difficult for all of us to play some of the tensions because we get on incredibly well. We’ve been on holiday together already. The younger ones, at least, I join in with. They go out every Saturday night to do something fun in Toronto. On Sundays, we’re in the habit of meeting at somebody’s house to read the script and talk about stuff that goes on and come up with suggestions. We talk about scenes that happen off-stage. There’s still that level of keenness, this many months in. Sophia and I have a rather hilarious relationship. She’s maybe the best prepared person I’ve ever met in my life and the most organized, in the 25 different areas of her life in which she is firing on all cylinders. I quite consciously bring a level of unprepared chaos to the set. I don’t like really knowing my lines. I certainly don’t want to know what’s gonna go on in the scene. I want the scene to unfold, and I want to take it in unplanned directions when possible.

They are very different approaches. We both revel in and enjoy the clash of styles on set and the clash of approaches to preparation, and even what we think of the scripts. We get on fantastic, to be honest. We enjoy sniping at each other. We enjoy the moments where we have close contact. It’s very, very enjoyable. I don’t know where the story’s gonna go. The story has gone so many places already between us, but we’re very comfortable being either emotional with each other or incredibly appalling with each other. We both have the capacity for brutal sarcasm. It’s a very fun set. It’s an incredibly warm and friendly set. We play a lot of music and dance and sing and fuck around a lot. It really makes for an atmosphere of play. People feel free to bring a lot of ideas, most of which are terrible and get batted right out of the park, but some of which land beautiful.

You mentioned Harry Potter, and everyone is revisiting those films for the 20th anniversary. What’s it like for you to revisit those films? Have you ever rewatched or revisited them, at any point over the years?

ISAACS: No. I don’t revisit or rewatch the films. That would be very strange. I don’t sit and rewatch anything I’ve ever been. That would be an exercise in monstrous narcissism. You’d have to check in with my family and friends, but I think that my narcissism stops just before that.

But the Harry Potter movies are on TV. Have you ever passed by yourself on television?

ISAACS: I don’t walk by televisions that are playing, generally. It’s not actually really a revisiting, since they never went away. There have always been, from the time they first appeared, millions of people devouring the books and devouring the films, and living lives connected to these stories of loneliness and bravery and loyalty. It’s never been less than a huge force in my life, but not in a professional context. People have just always wanted to talk, if they know or recognize me as being part of it. They want to connect and somehow re-engage with a key part of their life, often a decade of their life, during which they found solace or comfort or strength or inspiration from the stories. That’s the purpose of storytelling, as well as entertainment. From the time we gathered around fires, there was a reason to tell the story, which was to make sure that people didn’t get trapped by a wildebeest, or whatever the message was, and Harry Potter has helped a lot of people who felt that they didn’t belong to know that they do belong.

I loved Awake. I even did a set visit for that show, back when it was shooting. Looking back on that, do you feel like that series got a fair shot?

ISAACS: I’m English, so if you make 12 hours of a really high-quality TV show, that engages and stimulates and resonates like Awake did, in Britain, it’s regarded as a massive success. If you make 12 hours of anything of that quality in America, and it doesn’t then run for 17 seasons, it’s regarded as a failure. It’s a question perspective. We shot the whole thing, we put it out, it still has fans, and there are people who find it now online and streaming. I don’t know that I would’ve wanted to live with that level of grief and bereavement, defining every working moment, for much longer. I thought it was great. Had it not been canceled, then I wouldn’t have gone on to do Case Histories straight afterwards. And then, I did Dig, which I loved doing. If it hadn’t been canceled, I wouldn’t have done Star Trek. Spoiler, if I hadn’t left Star Trek, I wouldn’t have done The OA.

It’s a bit pointless, after 33 years in the business, to rue the things that didn’t really catch on hugely at the time. There are things, like Event Horizon, which is a film that was not a success when it came out, but has now gathered massive cult momentum over the last 25 years. I learned a very long time ago to try to be in the day and to enjoy the journey. There is no destination. Any expectations about movies or television shows are ludicrous. I always feel a little bit sad when I’m around younger actors, writers and directors, who are so constantly obsessed with what a particular project is going to do for them or how the future’s going to be, instead of just enjoying the day of shooting.

It’s an immense privilege we have in getting to play in a sandbox for living. I’m having a great time on Good Sam, for instance. I hope that people love it. I’m enjoying making it. I think there’s some great stuff in it. It’s funny, it’s sad, and it’s interesting, but I’m not thinking about season two or an audience or ratings, or any of that stuff. I’m just going to the set every day and trying to have a great time telling the story. I let go of any expectations.

You much have such a fun acting career, playing good and bad guys, and lots of complicated characters. It seems like that’s a great place to be in, for an actor.

ISAACS: I try to mix it up. If I can, and I have a luxury to do it, I just keep changing the goalpost and doing something different, every day. If I’m really lucky, I don’t have to repeat myself. The challenging thing is that when you do something, if it’s seen by anyone and it’s halfway decent, then when they’re casting you, and I do it myself, they want you to do that again. The challenge for me is to resist those times that I’m offered the opportunity to just repeat myself and try to do something different and fun.

But really, in recent years, I gravitate towards talented people and generous people. Katie’s really a special leader. Sophia is a rather special number one, who wants to make sure that everyone on the set, including all the crew, are always happy and always well fed and always well-rested, which is not always the case. The same was true of Zal and Brit on The OA. Sometimes I meet people and I think, “You’re just good people. Not only are you bright and talented, but you’re good people.” That’s who I wanna work with. I have no idea who’s ever gonna watch anything or if it’s gonna turn out well. I just want my experience with work to be great. That’s what I try to do. Actually, oddly enough, when you work with nice people doing stuff you think is great, the percentage of times it hits is higher than you would imagine.

Good Sam airs on Wednesday nights on CBS.

