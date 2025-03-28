Jason Isaacs is incredibly consistent. Not just because he has consistently been on-screen for 40 years. He is consistent in the way he talks about his past and his love for the craft. He is also consistently gracious and one of the best conversationalists you will ever encounter. The first time I met Isaacs, he was days away from flying halfway around the world to film The White Lotus in Thailand. A tea in hand, glasses perched on his nose, and ready to start his morning with a deluge of fan questions about his impressive body of work, mostly Harry Potter, with a few OA and Baldur’s Gate 3 questions thrown in. He can’t offer much of an answer when one fan asks him about The White Lotus, but it’s evident that he is excited about what lies ahead.

A year later, sitting before him over Zoom, I’m ready to pathologize the inner workings of Timothy Ratliff—the embattled North Carolinian businessman he plays in Mike White’s critically acclaimed series. But Isaacs would rather pathologize my self-professed love for Captain Hook (we’ll get to that). He is also incredibly guarded about revealing too much about where things are headed in the final few episodes of the season. While we aren’t looking to spoil anything, he has a point: “People aren't watching streaming things now on the day that it's broadcast.”

Born in Liverpool to Jewish parents who lived through World War II, Isaacs never had an inkling that he might become an actor someday. “Much too young, I knew about these terrible things and picked up the sense from them that you might be kicked out of any country at any time,” he says. “Professions are things that give you some ballast against that.” So he went to Bristol University to become a lawyer but became an actor instead. The very thing that he jokes seemed like an occupation for people who “came from different planets, different gene pools.” Despite spending all of his time directing and producing plays with the university's theatre club, Isaacs did graduate with a law degree — something he remarks was done simply to keep a failure off their books. “When I went to take the exams, instead of knowing any of the questions about the law, I’d write what I thought the law ought to be or what I'd seen in a film, or sketch, or doodle, or pretend I'd lost the paper.”

While barristers do perform in the courtroom, Isaacs’ continued theatrical studies at London's prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama helped shape him as a person. “I had to learn how to switch my brain off and switch off my rational, analytical side and see if I could relax and allow something more animalistic and instinctive to come through. It's taken years to do it, and I still struggle with it sometimes.” We talk about method — not capital M Method — but more so about our shared inability to remember exactly what was done during a take. “I've ended up part man, part goldfish,” he jokes. “Every time they say action, it's all new to me. Every time.”

His commentary has me nodding along, engaged by every astute word — aware of how effortlessly he holds attention. “It's always about what you're trying to do to the other person, which is why the best performances I've ever seen are, mostly, at least, off-camera.” Isaacs has seen me, like he has every other journalist he’s sat down with. “You’re thinking about what I'm thinking about now, which is, I'm trying to get you to nod or, on some level, maybe I'm trying to get you to think I'm clever or wise or whatever it is. My energy is about what I want to be happening inside your head, not what I'm doing.”

We pivot to discussing his aspirations beyond acting, or rather lack thereof. When Isaacs was at Bristol University, he directed a number of the theater club’s productions, and in recent years, he directed an episode of the short-lived medical drama he also starred in, Good Sam. Isaacs notes that he feels content with the creative input that comes with executive producing projects (Archie, Case Histories), and reveals that he has also provided creative input on scripts, though not in any paid capacity. “I've written some things. I've worked on scripts, often uncredited. I like all aspects of the creative [process]. To make a movie, you've got to give up a year and a half or two years of your life, and I would happily do that for something I thought would break even and get the investors their money back, because it's really hard to do an indie film, and I don't want to presume upon my friends or other people.” It would have to be a very special script or something he has written himself to get him behind the camera, and, as he jokes, “The fridge and the tennis court are too big an attraction to me to sit down and write.”

“I love rewriting scenes. I love rewriting sequences. I love working with writers. But to sit down and create a world from scratch, I find not just intimidating, but the time and effort. I'm more admiring of the work ethic of many of the writers that I love than the talent. The talent is in many places, but they use their talent. They sit down, and they switch the internet off, and they write the bad draft first that they're prepared to show to people and make it better. There's a humility in that which I'm in awe of.” I try to dig deeper and uncover if Isaacs is a secret script doctor, quietly improving projects that we’re all binge-watching, but he’s shrewd about it, and cautious about drawing clear delineations between his unofficial work and the work of members of the Writers Guild. Whatever script doctoring he is doing, he’s doing it for the love of the game.

Isaacs explains that some of his work is on scenes he is in, while others are “scenes that friends are doing that they're having trouble cracking, and stuff that comes to me that I'm not going to do. I get a lot of scripts early on that I'll try and raise money for or have them raise money, or ask people, ‘What do you think of this? Let's try and develop it together.’ All those discussions are, even if they never end up on a screen or anywhere on a camera, I find very fulfilling.”

Jason Isaacs Is Known for Playing Villains, but He’s the One Used to Getting Bullied