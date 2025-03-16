Words such as “difficult” and “challenging” are often used to describe films that are overtly violent or disturbing in a graphic way, but they can also be implied to more intimate dramas that touch upon the anxieties that their audience may be able to relate to. Those living in the United States have known the horrors of gun violence, as the sheer amount of tragedies that regularly occur make it nearly impossible to not know someone that has been affected. It’s a subject that has proven to be uncomfortable for films to deal with; not only could it conjure up negative feelings that viewers may not want to deal with, but it is unlikely for such a politically-charged issue to be depicted in a way that could legitimately change minds. However, Mass is a gripping, refined drama that copes with the lasting consequences of violence, and features Jason Isaacs in the single most heartbreaking performance of his entire career.

What Is ‘Mass’ About?