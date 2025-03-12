Jason Isaacs is one of the most prestigious actors of this generation. Most well-known for his role as the father of the iconic Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), Lucius, in the Harry Potter series, Isaacs has had quite the resume over the years. So much so that his involvement in the Wizarding World isn't even the start of how many great roles he's portrayed and, therefore, great movies since he began acting.

In fact, while he may have stepped into the fantasy genre in the iconic young adult series, it's not the one he's most known for, as he's been all over the board. Isaacs has journeyed into sci-fi worlds, superhero universes, and those based on true events.

10 'Peter Pan' (2003)

Directed by P. J. Hogan

Image via Universal Pictures

There have been countless iterations of the story of Peter Pan and Wendy over the last few decades. One of the most notable came in 2003 when P. J. Hogan took on the director's mantle. The director most well-known for movies like The Dressmaker and Muriel's Wedding brought a genuine and compelling story to screens.

In Peter Pan, Jason Isaacs got the chance to step into two very different roles— which did a great job at showcasing his range. Stepping into the shoes of both Mr. Darling and the famous villain, Captain Hook, Isaacs got to have a lot of fun in the production of this film. While it didn't make a lot of money at the box office, that didn't end up mattering too much, because it had a relatively big impact on his career.