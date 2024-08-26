Jason Isaacs will star in a new thriller from Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli, the writer-directors of the acclaimed revenge film Violation. Honey Bunch will center around a woman suffering from memory problems who begins to suspect her husband is more than he appears to be. Deadline reports that the film has wrapped production in Canada.

Honey Bunch will star Grace Glowicki (Booger) as a woman who recently emerged from a coma, and is suffering from fragmented memories. She travels to a remote clinic with her husband (Ben Petrie, BlackBerry) to undergo experimental treatments to try to restore her memories - but their marriage begins to fracture under the strain, and she comes to believe her husband has ulterior motives for taking her there. In addition to Isaacs, the film also stars Kate Dickie (The Witch), India Brown (Invasion) and Julian Richings (Percy Jackson and the Olympians). It is the sophomore feature for writer-director duo Sims-Fewer and Mancinelli; Collider's Jasneet Singh called their first feature, Violation, a "significant and merciless addition to the revenge genre that doesn't shy away from the cold hard truth".

Who Is Jason Isaacs?

Isaacs first gained prominence in Paul W.S. Anderson's science fiction horror film Event Horizon, in 1997, and followed that up with a showy role as the villain in Mel Gibson's Revolutionary War actioner The Patriot. He subsequently achieved worldwide fame beneath a flowing blond wig as imperious villain Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. He subsequently had prominent roles in Peter Pan, Green Zone, Fury, and A Cure For Wellness, and stole the show in 2017's The Death of Stalin as a boisterous, Yorkshire-accented Field Marshal Georgy Zhukov. He has had roles in both Star Trek and Star Wars, playing the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca on the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, and voicing the Grand Inquisitor on the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. He recently starred as Cary Grant in the biographical miniseries Archie. He can next be seen in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus, as well as the films Words of War, about murdered Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya; and the drama The Salt Path with Gillian Anderson.

Honey Bunch is produced by Sims-Fewer, Mancinelli, Becky Yeboah, Niv Fichman, Kevin Krikst, and Fraser Ash of Rhombus Media. Will Woods, Tenille Shockey, François Dagenais, Adrian Love, Mike O’Leary and star Petrie executive produce.

Honey Bunch has wrapped filming; it has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.