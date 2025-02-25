There are few satirists in the entertainment industry today who are more clever than Armando Ianucci, the brilliant writer/director of beloved comedy shows like Veep, I’m Alan Partridge, The Thick of It, and Avenue 5. Iannucci has a unique ability to take the most absurd aspects of politics and depict them in an entertaining yet informative way that gives his audience a greater understanding of the unusual systems that dictate their rights. Even if Iannucci built the foundation of his reputation thanks to his work on television, he has proven to be an equally successful filmmaker. Iannucci satirized one of the most climactic moments of the Cold War in his darkly comedic satire The Death of Stalin, a star-studded film that features a standout performance by Jason Isaacs.

What Is ‘The Death of Stalin' About?