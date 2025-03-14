A whimsy, southern gentleman turning into a drug-addicted maniac stealing his wife's lorazepam is one of the many joys while watching Season 3 of The White Lotus. Jason Isaacs' descent into madness is a funny, scathing satire on privilege, and Mike White's latest installment of the Max series is really kicking into high gear halfway through its season. Starring alongside the likes of Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, and Walton Goggins, Isaacs is one of the most colorful and comic characters, but it's far from his typical on-screen persona. Known for playing sinister villains with ease, his most diabolical and evil remains that of Hunter Aloysius "Hap" Percy in Netflix's The OA.

Playing a mad scientist performing experiments on his prisoners, The OA is Isaacs's best and most notable television role outside The White Lotus. An underrated science fiction series that lasted for two seasons before being canceled, the show has earned critical acclaim and developed a cult following of devoted fans. From creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, The OA is a daring exploration into parallel universes, and Marling also starred in the series against Isaacs. For those curious about Isaacs's career besides the obvious as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter, The OA is the perfect place to start.

What Is 'The OA' About?

In The OA, Marling stars as Prairie Johnson, a blind woman who reappears seven years after having gone missing. Only now, she can see. Returning to her small hometown in Michigan to her adoptive parents, she refuses to tell them what's happened to her or how she got her sight back. She then befriends four at-risk high school boys in the town: the rowdy Steve (played by an excellent Patrick Gibson), star athlete French (Brandon Perea), Jesse (Brenden Meyer), and Buck (Ian Alexander). Phyllis Smith of The Office plays their sensitive high school English teacher, "BBA," and together, Prairie tells them of what happened to her while she was gone, and that she was kidnapped by Dr. Hunter Aloysius "Hap" Percy (Isaacs). Having suffered a near-death experience as a child, Prairie and her fellow prisoners, including Emory Cohen as Homer, are all experimented on as Dr. Percy tries to solve death.

Jason Isaacs Is a Maniacal Doctor Experimenting on Prisoners in 'The OA'