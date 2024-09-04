Jason Isaacs is what we would consider to be a real Renaissance man. The Golden Globe and International Emmy Award nominee has appeared on the big and small screen in projects like The Patriot, the Harry Potter film series, Peter Pan, The State Within, and Star Trek: Discovery, and has stepped into the voice booth to bring characters from animated favorites like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Star Wars Rebels to life. Transferring his talents from screen to stage, Isaacs is no stranger to the art of theatrical performance, previously appearing on London’s West End.

So, when Collider’s Maggie Lovitt sat down to chat with Isaacs for The Salt Path which is set to have its world premiere at TIFF, she of course inquired about just how much of his theater background would come into play in the performer’s upcoming production, Verona’s Romeo and Juliet — particularly wondering about any possible singing. Happy to open up about the title that tells the story on which William Shakespeare based his timeless romantic tragedy, Isaacs said:

“I don't sing [in] it, and rather irritatingly. I'm hoping it's one of three, a trilogy.”

Jason Isaacs Teases a Pop Musical Super Hit in 'Verona's Romeo & Juliet'

While he may not be singing in Verona’s Romeo and Juliet, Isaacs admitted that he’d go home after filming singing the music on his way. Certain that audiences will be in the same boat, Isaacs teased:

“But the songs are unbelievable because the director's brother writes. He wrote 'Halo,' and he writes giant pop songs, and his partner writes some of the biggest pop songs in the world. It's an original musical. It's a very tough thing to do because the jukebox musicals do well because we sing along to them. You don't know these songs. But I can tell you, once you've heard them twice — I'd be on the set, and they’d be shooting them all day — they are the catchiest tunes I've ever heard in my life. I came home singing them.”

Along with having the utmost respect and utter love for the songs, Isaacs also says that he’s stunned at the talent and drive of the film’s writer and director, Timothy Bogart. He told Lovitt:

“He's just got balls the size of planets. I mean, to make an original musical based on the source material for Romeo and Juliet, which is a different story from Romeo and Juliet, and to tell it on this big, epic scale is just… To want to do that and then to find the money to do that and to make it… So many things we watch on screen are like the other things we've seen on screen and playing it safe, and he's playing it so unsafe. I thought it was fabulous while we're making it. I can't wait to see it.”

We're hopeful that, should there be a sequel, Isaacs will raise his voice in that one. In the meantime, he had very kind words about the young professionals who will be providing the melodies and harmonies for Verona’s Romeo & Juliet. “And they can sing! Let me tell you," he explained, "the young actors, who are not very well known, who play Romeo and Juliet, they've got incredible voices. Just mind-bogglingly good voices.”

Verona’s Romeo & Juliet is due out next February — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned to Collider for the rest of Lovitt's conversation with Isaacs. In the meantime, you can watch Isaacs' recent work in Archie on Britbox.

