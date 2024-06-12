Britain is full of incredibly talented actors, but one that has always been able to stand out is Jason Isaacs. Originally enrolled at Bristol University to study law, he loved the theater and began working in various productions while studying. After graduating, he attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and in 1989, he made his film debut in The Tall Guy.

Since then, Isaacs has been featured in film, television, theater, and video games. He has many voice acting credits, including Enver Gortash in 2023's Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3. As with his live-action credits, Isaacs usually plays villains, but his versatility as an actor allows him to bring almost any role to life.

10 Dracula

'Monster Family' (2017)

Within his castle in Transylvania, the vampire Count Dracula is overcome with loneliness and longs for a companion. He finds one in Emma Wishbone (Emily Watson), a married woman and mother of two who accidentally called him while trying to reach a costume shop. Smitten by her, Dracula sends the witch Baby Yaga (Catherine Tate) to turn her into a vampire with a soul, though the spell also transforms the rest of the Wishbones into monsters.

Monster Family is a very forgettable and poorly constructed film, but Isaacs' performance as cinema's most famous vampire is its one saving grace. He manages to play up Dracula's charm, which compliments the overall attractive design, while not shying away from villainous acts as he tries to steal a married woman. It's the most memorable aspect of the movie and leaves audiences wondering how Isaacs could play Dracula in live-action.

9 Sinestro

'Green Lantern: Emerald Knights' (2011)

As a member of the Green Lantern Corps, Sinestro is tasked with patrolling the galaxy and protecting it from all manner of evils. One of these missions saw him and his friend, Abin Sur (Arnold Vosloo), work together to stop a prophetic alien named Atrocitus (Bruce Thomas), who predicted that Sinestro would one day betray the Green Lanterns and build his own corps based on fear. Not one to believe in destiny, Sinestro ignores it and stands with his fellow Green Lanterns to stop the emergence of an anti-matter being called Krona.

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights is far from DC's best-animated film, but it does give audiences a chance to see a heroic Sinestro before his fall to villainy. Isaacs does an admirable job of showing this side of Sinestro, especially when he interacts with Abin Sur, showing the depth of their friendship. Unfortunately, his screentime is very limited, but it's enough to make fans pine for a chance for Isaacs to play Sinestro once he has gone to yellow.

8 Lex Luthor

'Justice League: Gods and Monsters' (2015)

In an alternate universe where the Justice League is more willing to use lethal force to stop criminals, Lex Luthor works closely with the American government to create failsafe programs in case the Justice League ever goes rogue. In time, as his body weakens, he enters into quiet retirement on a ship made from Kryptonian technology. His new passion involves accumulating as much knowledge as possible, but as scientists on Earth are murdered, the Justice League seeks him out for answers.

Justice League: Gods and Monsters offered an interesting what-if scenario for many of DC's most iconic characters, including Lex. Here, he is far more of a heroic character with a more justified reason to fear Superman (Benjamin Bratt), while also rejecting the offer of power. Isaacs' voice does a good job of making Lex sound powerful, even when he's confined to a chair, and captures Lex's passion for the pursuit of knowledge.

7 Ra's al Ghul

'Batman: Under the Red Hood' (2010)

For centuries, Ra's al Ghul has used the rejuvenating powers of the Lazarus Pits to stay alive long enough to return the Earth to a harmonious state. After being repeatedly thwarted by Batman (Bruce Greenwood), he hires the Joker (John DiMaggio) to distract The Dark Knight while he works to destabilize the economy of Europe. However, the Joker takes things too far by killing Robin (Alexander Martella, Vincent Martella, and Jensen Ackles), forcing Ra's to take a risky gamble in an attempt to make things right.

Though Ra's al Ghul's screentime isn't very long in Batman: Under the Red Hood, Isaacs' does a wonderful job bringing to life one of Batman's greatest villains. He speaks every word with dignity and class, showing no fear even when Batman is standing right in front of him. It gives Ra's a feeling that he is always in control, which is befitting a man with his advanced wisdom and life experiences.

6 The Judge

'Castlevania' (2017)

Born in the town of Lindenfeld, a young boy eventually moved to the capital city, where he gained an education and eventually returned to Lindenfeld as its Judge. He takes his position very seriously and does what he can to keep the town running smoothly, especially with all the monsters who dwell nearby. When monster hunter Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and the sorceress Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso) arrive in his town, the Judge works with them to take down Sala (Navid Negahban), a local monk who seeks to resurrect the vampire Dracula (Graham McTavish).

At first glance, the Judge seems to be a rough but fair leader committed to upholding law and order, keeping people safe, and even organizing them into a demon-hunting militia. However, beneath his tough but determined exterior is a man who needs to control everything in his community and will do so no matter the cost. Isaacs plays both sides of the Judge masterfully, making him a character that leaves audiences pondering which side he is on until the season 3 finale.

5 Dick Dastardly

'Scoob!' (2020)