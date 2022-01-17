From showrunner Jason Katims (Parenthood), the Prime Video original series As We See It is a beautiful coming of age story about twenty-something roommates Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), all on the autism spectrum and each trying to carve out a place of their own in the world. Navigating jobs, making friends, and falling in love is both exciting and scary for this trio, especially when all you truly want is independence and acceptance, but the patience and understanding of others isn’t always easy to come by.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, writer/executive producer Katims talked about why he wanted to contribute to changing the narrative of what it means to be an adult with autism, how this show was inspired by his own autistic son, what he loves about the casting process, the importance of casting leads who all identify as living on the autism spectrum, how this group of actors was there for each other throughout filming, and why he feels this is an open story that he’d like to continue telling.

Collider: I watched the whole season for this and thought it just was beautifully done.

JASON KATIMS: Thank you so much.

Ava DuVernay recently spoke at a panel where she said that stories that center on different kinds of people shouldn’t be about representation, but should instead be about normalization. Is that something that you feel you’re striving for, by doing a show like this? Are you hoping to make it more about that?

KATIMS: I think one of the things that I feel excited about with this show is putting it out there and contributing to changing the narrative of what it means to be an adult on the spectrum. We see a lot about children on the spectrum, and read a lot about it and think a lot about it, and then while those children grow up and become young adults and adults, there’s an 80% unemployment rate for college graduates on the autistic spectrum. That’s not right. The story has gotta change. People need to understand the gifts and beauties that these people and what this population brings, in addition to their idiosyncrasies. Everybody has idiosyncrasies and everybody has quirks.

So yeah, I definitely think that’s part of the reason to put this show out there and was the reason why I felt like this show was necessary and why I wanted to do it. But then, you do the show and what you’re surprised about is that the show is just full of joy. It’s not just about being on the spectrum. It’s about coming of age. You find yourself laughing, and then right after you’re laughing, you’re crying. That’s my favorite kind of show to see. And so, while I felt like we had a bit of a mission, in putting the show out there, and a reason to do it, and I’m very proud of that, I’m also very proud that the show is joyous, and that’s in great part because of this incredible cast.

I’ve been watching a number of stories lately that are just human stories about people trying to figure out, for whatever reason, what their life means and what they want from life, and they’ve been so inspirational and heartwarming.

KATIMS: Thank you, and I’ve noticed that too. I love that. To me, it’s like, “What are we watching?” Especially in this world that we’re living in right now, where we’re just trying to get past this pandemic and get back to our normal flawed world that we started with before that, to watch something that makes you feel, and that makes you laugh and cry, and really just reflects life back to you, I feel is very much needed, for me. Those are the shows I’m looking for, right now, when I’m looking for shows.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: 'As We See It' Trailer Unveils Jason Katims' New Prime Video Series About Roommates on the Spectrum

You’ve created, developed, and gotten quite a number of shows up and running. When and how do you know that you have a show? When it’s ready, and you have all the pieces that make a show, does a light bulb go off for you?

KATIMS: Well, in this case, the way the process happened for me, of how this show came about, it was a few years ago when I first started ruminating or thinking about this story. I was thinking about it because my son, who’s on the spectrum, was starting to be a young adult. He was just getting to be of the age that these people on this show are. For very personal reasons, I was thinking about, “Well, what is the experience of being an adult on the spectrum like? What does my son’s future hold?” That got me thinking about that. What would a show like that be like?

And then, I was lucky enough to be shown the Israeli show, On the Spectrum, which is what this show is based on, and I was like, “Oh, yeah, that’s the show I should be doing.” The Israeli show is beautiful, and I instinctively felt I had something to contribute and bring to this story because I was so personally connected to the material. And so, that’s how the process is. It starts with, what’s keeping you up at night? What are you thinking about? What can’t you stop thinking about? What are you afraid to think about?

Hopefully, at some point, you have some sort of aha moment where you’re like, “Oh, that’s what makes it into a television show.” That’s what happened on this show. It takes two to tango. You also need somebody who wants to do the show. With Amazon, not only did they wanna do the show, but I had a sense, from the first pitch, that they were deeply passionate about telling the story. That’s how this show happened.

I first became aware of your work with Roswell, and one of the things that all of your shows have in common, going back to that show, is that you’re really good at putting together a great ensemble. Is the casting process something you enjoy? Is it something you agonize over? When you have the right group, do you just know it? How does that fall into place for you?

KATIMS: I love casting. Sometimes you just write something for somebody, but that’s rare. Usually, for me, I don’t start with that. Usually, I just start with the characters. And sometimes times somebody just walks into the room. When we were doing Parenthood, Dax Shepherd walked into the room for the character of Crosby, and before he even did his audition, I was like, “That’s Crosby.” It was so clear to me that that’s who it was. And then, you have these great moments of casting Michael B. Jordan [in Friday Night Lights], and him coming in, and you’re like, “Oh, this guy’s not only great for this role, he’s a star.” That’s very exciting, when those types of moments happen. In the case of this show, there was a beautiful process that happened because I wanted to cast the three leads authentically and find actors on the spectrum. The way we did it was that we brought a group of 10 or 11 actors to L.A. to audition for the roles, and we mixed and matched different actors and had them do the scene together. When Albert [Rutecki], Sue Ann [Pien] and Rick [Glassman] read together, it was that magic alchemy. It was that thing that happened where I suddenly saw the show. It’s rare because you don’t usually bring the three leads together and have them read together. Sometimes you get to do a chemistry read, but a lot of times, you’re just hoping that the chemistry is there. In this case, I got to see it. I literally got to watch it happen and that was very exciting. Casting is joyous. Sometimes it’s frustrating. You’ve got a lot of voices in the room, especially when you’re casting the beginning of a show and have to advocate for people. Sometimes you don’t get your first choice. You discover a lot in casting. You’ll see somebody read for a role and be like, “Oh, that isn’t the person I wrote, but that’s more interesting to me than the person I wrote.” Sometimes it emerges and infuses a little bit with the writing process.

Image via Amazon Studios

Your three leads in this are all so great. What was it like to see them really start to live in and inhabit these characters? By the time we get to the end of the season, it feels like their friendship has been really earned, so what was it like to be an observer of that? What are you most excited about audiences get to see with them?

KATIMS: I’m so excited for people to see the show because I think the show is so joyous, and it is so joyous because these three actors are just so there. They were trusting of the process. Every single scene that we did, they came to the set and were ready to dive in and do it. There was a spirit that was just so great. There was something very fresh about it that didn’t feel like, “Oh, we’re just doing another TV show.” Albert, who plays Harrison, had never been to L.A. He comes from a small town outside of Philly and I don’t know how much he ever left that town. He’d never been on a professional set. When we first started shooting, at one point when it was loud on the set, the crew was moving stuff and people were talking, and I saw him between takes, really overwhelmed. He was in the corner, and he had hands over his ears. And then, Sue Ann, who plays Violet, sat down next to Albert and put her hands over her ears, not because she was also overwhelmed by the sound, but because she was being there for her fellow actor.

That spirit is what happened on the show. They all sparked with each other, and it wasn’t just the three leads, it was the supporting cast as well. There was such a feeling of generosity and joy on the set, and that permeates and comes through in the final product of the show. It’s funny, when I was in the editing room, I was watching the show and I realized that I set out to do a show about these neurodiverse adults, but what I did was a coming-of-age show that is completely universal. You don’t have to have autism or know somebody who has autism to connect with the show because you just feel the stuff of life. You feel the joy and light, but also the pain and the turmoil and what it’s like to be figuring stuff out, which is what we’re all ultimately doing.

When you tell a story like this, that is about human relationships, and you aren’t solving some sort of mystery, does it feel more open-ended, as far as how long you could keep telling it, or do you have a specific number of seasons in mind, that you would like to tell this story in?

KATIMS: This show is totally open. It’s interesting because the nature of television is that you tend to have shorter and shorter runs. That’s what I’m seeing, and if that’s the way it is for this show, that’ll be fine, but this is not the type of show that has a limited amount of seasons. This is a story that continues. I felt that way a little bit with Parenthood. With Parenthood, what you were watching was people growing and changing. I think it’s a similar thing with this show. We’re watching these characters evolve and grow and come of age and change. Like you said, it’s not like, “Oh, the mystery’s over.” I believe, and I’m hoping that the show will have an audience. I would watch the show ongoing, beyond this season and well beyond this season, because I love these people and I wanna be in their world. I wanna be with them for 30 minutes. In this case, you can just click “next” and people will just keep watching it.

As We See It is available to stream at Prime Video on January 21.

