The show follows three roommates in their twenties on the autism spectrum as they strive to find love, keep jobs, and foster friendships.

Amazon Prime Video has just dropped the title of Jason Katims’ upcoming project with the streaming site, along with several first look photos. The forthcoming series will be titled As We See It, and is based on an Israeli comedy-drama entitled On the Spectrum. Katims’ adaptation will tell a story similar to the Israeli series, following several young adults on the autism spectrum living together in an assisted living facility.

As We See It will follow Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three roommates in their twenties on the autism spectrum living in an assisted living facility as they strive to find love, keep jobs, and foster friendships in a world that does not value their experiences.

Judging from the newly released photos, Katims’ series will take a similarly grounded approach as the original series, revolving around Jack, Harrison, and Violet’s perspective on the world, a move that follows the recent push to center the narratives of neurodiverse characters in media as seen in other works such as Atypical, The Good Doctor, and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

The series will also star Sosie Bacon of Mare of Easttown as their aide, Mandy; Chris Pang of Crazy Rich Asians as Van, Violet’s brother; and Joe Mantegna of Criminal Minds as Jack’s father, Lou.

Katims will serve as the showrunner and producer of the series. He has previously served as showrunner for similarly character-driven shows such as Parenthood and Friday Night Lights. Jeni Mulein, who has worked with Katims on his recent series, Away, and Danna Stern of the Israeli yesStudios will also be executive producing for the series.

The original series, On The Spectrum, started streaming on HBO Max on April 2 to coincide with Autism Awareness Day. Amazon Studios ordered a pilot for an adaptation in 2019 and the series was picked up by the studio in 2020. As We See It comes from Katims’ True Jack Productions, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Israel’s yesStudios is also involved, along with Amazon Studios. No release date has been set, but in the meantime, you can check out one more image below:

