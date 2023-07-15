Jason Marsden was born in Providence, Rhode Island, but his family soon moved to Los Angeles. There, Marsden got some small jobs working in commercials. His first live-action role was as General Hospital's A. J. Quartermaine from 1986 to 1988.

From there, Marsden's career has blossomed into movies, TV shows, video games, and commercials. He's enjoyed a lot of success as a voice actor and has lent his voice to a number of iconic and recognizable characters.

10 Max Goof — 'A Goofy Movie' (1995)

During the '90s, Disney released a sitcom called Goof Troop, which followed the life of Goofy (Bill Farmer) and his son, Max. In his pre-teen years, Max was voiced by Dana Hill, who perfectly captured the right amount of cool and awkwardness for an eleven-and-a-half-year-old in the '90s. Marsden was chosen to play an older Max for the show's two follow-up movies.

Marsden was 20 when he first voiced the character, which helped him naturally slip into the role. Every line sounds perfect for a young man caught in an awkward crossroads as he moves to the next stage of life. Marsden has since become Disney's go-to voice for Max and has voiced him in television shows, video games, and even theme park performances.

9 Nermal — 'The Garfield Show'

The self-titled cutest kitten in the world, Nermal's owner is friends with Jon (Wally Wingert), so Jon is the first person he goes to whenever Nermal needs watching. This upsets Jon's cat, Garfield (Frank Welker), who is frustrated by Nermal's cute routine and grading personality. As such, he frequently tries to ship him off to Abu Dhabi.

Marsden voices the character with the right level of annoyance. He captures Nermal's youthful excitement and how annoying and grating he can be. Every line is also delivered with the right amount of confidence and self-assurance, which fits Nermal's desire always to be the center of attention.

8 Chase Young — 'Xioalin Showdown' (2003-2006)

Originally a Xioalin monk on the side of good, Chase Young was convinced by the evil Hannibal Roy Bean (Tom Kenny) to switch sides to unlock ultimate power. He drank a magic soup that granted him immense power and immortality while flooding him with evil chi. He then betrayed Hannibal and sealed him away before traveling the world to defeat the best warriors and turn them into Jungle Cat minions.

Chase is a chance for Marsden to voice a villain, and he proves quite apt at the role. He plays Chase as cold, arrogant, and deadly: he looks down on everyone and enjoys proving his superiority through cunning deception and impressive martial arts. Chase is also one of the few characters to forgo using Shen Gong Wu in battle, preferring to rely on his skill over magic items.

7 Tino Tonitini — 'The Weekenders' (2000-2004)

Every Friday, a group of four friends in Bahia Bay, California, meet up to plan their weekend activities. Of the four, Tito takes on the role of the main character. He frequently pauses the story to give his opinion on events to the audience and closes out each episode with "later days."

Tito is the most tolerant and patient among his friends, though he has more than a few quirks. He has a phobia of clowns and often gets quite paranoid about the smallest of situations. He also inherited his mother's sense of dry, cynical humor, which Marsden perfectly delivers every time he has to make a sarcastic comment.

6 Craig Boone — 'Fallout: New Vegas' (2010)

Jason Marsden is just as a prolific actor for video games as he is for film and TV. In 2010, he lent his talents to the post-apocalyptic role-playing series Fallout in Fallout: New Vegas. He voiced Craig Boone, a talented ex-sniper for the New California Republic, one of the factions to emerge out of America after it was destroyed by nuclear war.

Boone is easily Marsden's most edgy and mature character. His rough life has left him scarred and questioning if following questionable orders like a good soldier makes him a monster. Interactions with him offer the player a look into the horrors of war, and completing his quests gives them a chance to help him come to terms with his trauma... or go down an even darker path.

5 Thackery Binx — 'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

When his sister, Emily (Amanda Shepherd) wandered into the woods, Thackery (Chris Bailey as a human) followed her trail but was unable to save her from being killed by the Sanderson Sisters. They transformed him into an immortal black cat before being hanged by an angry mob. With no way to turn back, Thackery guards the Sanderson home to prevent the witches from being brought back to life, which unfortunately happens in 1993.

Thackery is a good example of the big brother archetype. Though his feline body hampers him in many ways, he does everything in his power to stop the resurrected witches and protect their newest victims. Marsden does a great job both at expressing the desperation of the situation and at showing the broken child when Thackery is offered the chance to have a new life and family.

4 Chester McBadbat — 'The Fairly OddParents' (2001-2017)

The son of the worst major league baseball player in history, Chester McBadbat is the impoverished kid in Dimmsdale. He and his dad live in a trailer and frequently make grocery trips to the local zoo for food. Despite his situation, he's still able to make friends with local smart-kid, A.J (Ibrahim Haneef Muhammad and Gary Loroi Gray) and pink-hat-wearing Timmy Turner (voiced by the iconic Tara Strong).

Frankie Muniz voiced Chester in the show's earlier seasons, with Marsden taking over until Chester was quietly retired by season eight. Marsden's voice has a lot more energy behind it, which fits Chester's youthful and energetic spirit.

3 Richie Foley — 'Static Shock' (2000-2004)

While attending Dakota Union High School, Richie Foley befriended fellow comic and rap enthusiast Virgil Hawkins (voiced by the prolific Phill LaMarr). After an explosion of chemicals, Virgil and many others gained superpowers, with most turning to a life of crime. Virgil became the superhero Static Shock to fight them, while Richie supported his friend as best he could.

The show does a lot with Richie and Virgil's friendship over its run. While Richie starts off supportive, he also comes to resent that his friend has powers, and he doesn't, which eventually leads to him becoming a tech-themed superhero of his own name Gear. Marsden pulls this off very well, always making Richie's reactions seem believable and understandable.

2 Kovu — 'The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride' (1998)

The last cub born during the rule of Scar (Jeremy Irons), Kovu (Ryan O'Donohue as a child) was chosen to be Scar's successor before he was overthrown by his nephew, Simba (Matthew Broderick). Kovu was taken in by a fanatical lioness named Zira (Suzanne Pleshette), who raised him to avenge Scar and kill Simba. The plan ends up changing when Kovu meets and falls in love with Simba's daughter, Kiara (Michelle Horn and Neve Campbell).

Marsden is the perfect choice to capture Kovu's conflicting personality. At his core, he is not a bad person and is only going along with Zira's plan to make his adopted mother proud. His status as Scar's heir also puts him in an awkward position, as he wrestles with the fact that he looks up to someone who did evil things.

1 Haku — 'Spirited Away' (2001)

When humans filled the Kohaku River, its resident spirit dragon forgot his identity and was set adrift. He eventually arrived at a bathhouse for spirits run by a witch named Yubaba (Mari Natsuki and Suzanne Pleshette). She gave him the name Haku to hold power over him and made him her apprentice.

Haku is perhaps Marsden's most multifaceted character. At times, he can appear joyful and friendly, but at other times he is cold and demanding. This helps to sell him as an otherworldly and timeless being and adds a layer of mystery to his relationship with the protagonist, Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi and Daveigh Chase).

