Yesterday during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jason Momoa—star of Aquaman, among many other successful projects—revealed that he was one of the co-writers for the first story treatment of the upcoming sequel, Aquaman 2. But he was far from alone in the endeavor. He talked enthusiastically during the interview about all of the help and encouragement he received from director James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the director and head writer for both Aquaman movies, respectively.

"I loved [Aquaman] so much that I, you know, participated in the writing of [the sequel]; and so we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off and, you know, all of our hearts are in it," he gushed while telling Barrymore all about the process. He went on to talk about how good it felt to be "100% encouraged" by his director and co-writers, and how excited he was about being able to participate so much more intimately in the creation of the sequel.

But that wasn't all that Momoa talked about while answering questions on Barrymore's show. They discussed how perfect it is that Momoa was cast in the role of Aquaman given the fact that he was born in Hawaii and aspired to be a marine biologist when he was younger (before his acting career took off, of course). The two also discussed their mutual passion for environmentalism, with Momoa touching specifically on how devastating the overconsumption of plastics has been for our oceans and for the planet as a whole.

According to Momoa, he'll be traveling to Hawaii in July in order to start filming the sequel. As of right now, the film is slated for a December 16, 2022 release date. You can catch the full interview here:

