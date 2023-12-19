Since 2016, Jason Momoa has been known for his iconic role in Aquaman, aka Arthur Curry in the DC Extended Universe. Though Momoa had a host of roles before his casting as the King of the Seven Seas, his time as Aquaman has been one of the most celebrated chapters of Momoa’s career.

Momoa was first officially announced to be playing Aquaman back in 2014 and made his DCEU debut with a cameo appearance in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His first full appearance in the role came a year later in Justice League (2017). A solo Aquaman movie soon followed, hitting theaters in 2018 and becoming the highest-grossing movie in the DCEU. But with the DC Extended Universe officially ending, Momoa’s 2023 sequel film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be his final appearance in this fan-favorite role.

Looking back on DCEU as it transforms into something new, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman stands out as one of the best aspects of an otherwise mixed franchise. And if you’re wondering just how that casting came about, then you are in for a very interesting and intriguing tale of the actor’s road to becoming a superhero. Here’s the full story of how Jason Momoa was cast in the DCEU as Aquaman.

Jason Momoa’s Career Before Aquaman

Jason Momoa started his acting career at the age of 19, with his first role being that of Jason Ioane in the syndicated action-drama series Baywatch: Hawaii. He appeared on the series for two years, from 1999–2001, which put him on the map. This was followed by the Syfy series, where he played the character of Ronon Dex, a being from an advanced planet, between 2005 and 2009. But it was his character of the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones (seasons 1 and 2) that became a breakthrough for his career, earning him global recognition. Following the success of Game of Thrones, Momoa appeared in the series, The Red Road and Drunk History. He also starred in 2011’s Conan the Barbarian, as the titular fictional hero, in an award-winning performance, followed by Sylvester Stallone-starrer Bullet to the Head. During this time, he also appeared in a few other films and marked his directorial debut with the drama thriller, A Road to Paloma, which he also co-wrote and produced.

Did Jason Momoa Audition to Play Aquaman?

It might come as a surprise for fans that Jason Momoa did not, in fact, audition for the role of Aquaman. However, he did audition to play the character of Batman / Bruce Wayne, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a role that eventually went to Ben Affleck. In a 2018 interview with Jake’s Takes, Momoa talked about how he originally went in for an audition to play Batman, performing a scene from The Dark Knight. He reportedly 'didn’t want to do it' but was surprised when he got called in to meet Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder, who offered him a very different role.

Talking about the experience, Momoa explains:

Yeah I kind of visualized, because it was a generic kind of just general scene from the Christian Bale movie The Dark Knight and I just, it was a big casting call so I knew a lot of people were going to be doing it and I just felt like it was a booby trap and I just didn’t want to do it. So, we did it and I just pretended like Batman got killed in an alleyway and I picked it up and tried to play him like I was just down and out, poor, over it, just done wrong and he wasn’t afraid to punch even good people in the face. And just go like unforgivable about certain things but also like flawed, like the kind of person who would jump off a cliff and figure out on the way down what we’re going to do. So, they liked that and then I got called in about probably two to three weeks later and that’s when Zack laid it down and said ‘I want you to play Aquaman’, which was completely like ‘Excuse me?

How ‘Game of Thrones’ Led to Jason Momoa’s Casting as Aquaman

While Aquaman may be the character Jason Momoa has become most associated with in recent years, his real breakout role was playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. In fact, Momoa’s performance in the HBO fantasy series led to Zack Snyder considering the actor to play Aquaman. Snyder’s wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder revealed this little fact to the Los Angeles Times back in 2017, saying:

We’re big Game of Thrones fans. I remember Jason Momoa [as Khal Drogo]. Zack was like, ‘Jason would be the perfect Aquaman.’ I was like, ‘It’s so out of the box. But yeah!’ He can be tough. And he feels like he comes from the water.

Who Else Was Up for the Part of Aquaman?

Jason Momoa was the first and only choice to play Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU. The process of making an Aquaman movie started back in 2004, but none of those early attempts made it to the big screen. The closest we got to a live-action Justice League before the DCEU was George Miller’s canceled 2000s film Justice League: Mortal. While Justice League: Mortal did have almost a full cast ready to go before it was dropped, the film hadn’t filled the role of Aquaman. In other words, unlike characters like Superman and Batman, there’s only ever been one Aquaman in the movies.

Another interesting fact: Jason Momoa was on the verge of playing an MCU hero rather than Aquaman. As much as we love Jason Momoa as Aquaman, there was a time when the actor almost ended up playing a completely different (though equally iconic) movie superhero: Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Momoa was one of the top contenders to play the lovable green hero, but Dave Bautista was the one who ultimately landed the role. At one point, Momoa also reportedly spoke with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo about playing a potential villain character in the MCU. Nothing came of those plans though, and it was never revealed which character Momoa was in consideration for.

Jason Momoa’s Work After Aquaman

After his debut in DCEU and reprising his role in the sequel films, Jason Momoa appeared in several films, series, and shows. He was cast to play the lead as Declan Harp in the Discovery Channel historical drama series Frontier, from 2016 to 2018, followed by a lead role in the Apple TV+ science fiction series See from 2019 to 2022. He appeared in and executive produced the documentary film, Gather, which talks about Native American efforts for food sovereignty, followed by films like Sweet Girl, Slumberland, and The Last Manhunt. However, among his post-Aquaman works, his roles as Duncan Idaho in 2021’s Dune and Dante Reyes in Fast X remain the most prominent and noteworthy. Let’s not also forget the quick glimpse at the king getting drunk in a bar in the post-credits scenes of The Flash. As far as his upcoming projects go, Momoa is all set to star in the upcoming American-Italian film, In the Hand of Dante, also starring Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, and Gal Gadot, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer. He is also co-creating and starring in a new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War, a historical drama series exploring the history of the Hawaiian Islands in the 18th century.

For now, as the King of Atlantis is about to return to the big screen, don't forget to catch your favorite superhero in action, one last time, and make it a memorable holiday. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is releasing in theaters on December 22, 2023.