Ten movies in and the Fast and Furious franchise is still going strong — and now, it might be getting even stronger. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, is currently in talks to join the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.

The role Momoa is in negotiations for is being kept under wraps as of now, but reports indicate that it could very well be the film's villain. If that is true, it will likely see Momoa teaming up with Charlize Theron, who has been playing a recurring villain in the franchise and is currently causing trouble in the Fast universe. It could also see Momoa working alongside John Cena, who played the villain in the last film (though Jakob Toretto seemed to undergo a change of heart by the end). Both possibilities are sure to excite any fan of the franchise.

Playing a villain will be a bit of a change of pace for Momoa, who has recently made his mark as a number of heroes in various franchises. Whether it was as the literal superhero Aquaman in the DC Universe or as Duncan Idaho in Dune, fans have already enjoyed Momoa as the lovable hero and it’ll be interesting to see his potential heel-turn as a villain. Then again, having an actor who usually plays a good guy as the bad guy — a character who then becomes something closer to a tentative ally — is nothing new to the franchise, which has previously seen Cena, Jason Statham, and even Helen Mirren take turns as Fast & Furious antagonists.

It should also be worth mentioning that Momoa’s Aquaman director, James Wan, also helmed the seventh film in the franchise, Furious 7, so it's not hard to believe that Momoa would get brought into the universe eventually.

Most details surrounding the new installment in the action franchise have been kept under wraps. Considering the family went into space in F9, it is anyone’s guess what will happen next. What is known about the film is that Justin Lin will be back in the director’s seat after directing the fourth, fifth, sixth, and most recently ninth films in the franchise. If Momoa does end up signing on, he’ll be joining Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang, who are the only returning actors currently confirmed for the film.

The as-of-now untitled tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise is presently slated to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, potentially with Momoa in the cast.

