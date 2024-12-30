Jason Momoa has become the biggest name so far to jump ship from the old DC Extended Universe into the new era created by James Gunn and Peter Safran, taking on the iconic role of Lobo. Momoa confirmed the news in an Instagram post today, and Deadline has additionally confirmed that Momoa will be appearing in Supergirl: World of Tomorrow. Momoa, who is obviously best known for his role as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and its sequel, as well as his breakout role in Game of Thrones, has long been associated with the character of Lobo, even before Gunn took the reins at DC. He has often spoken of his love for the character, and today he officially confirmed his connection to it through an Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of comments from a past interview.

“So Lobo was…I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” said the actor. Momoa went on to say that should DC come around asking him to play Lobo, it would be “a f*ck yeah.”

Alongside the Instagram screenshot, Momoa posted a caption earlier today that reads, “They called.”

Who Is Lobo in the DC Comics?

Lobo is one of the most outrageous and unique "anti-heroes" in the world of DC. He has an over-the-top personality and brutal fighting style, and loves some dark humor, so you can see why Momoa has been angling for this role for ages. Lobo hails from the planet Czarnia, a utopian world known for its peaceful and harmonious people. However, Lobo, a sociopathic anomaly, exterminated his entire species for fun, making him the last Czarnian. His larger-than-life persona has made him a hugely popular character, so it'll be great to see him on screen with such a committed actor behind it.

Details about the upcoming Supergirl film remain tightly under wraps. However, it’s already been revealed that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast in the title role after an extensive search. Matthias Schoenaerts will portray the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills, and more recently, Eve Ridley joined the cast as Ruthye Mary Knolle. Craig Gillespie is set to direct, working from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira, while filming is slated to begin on January 13.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting updates on Jason Momoa's new role for DC, and Supergirl.