Jason Momoa is returning to the small screen — and to his cultural roots. Apple TV+ has dropped the first look at Chief of War, a sweeping new historical drama that marks a major passion project for the Aquaman star. The series, which spans 9 episodes, will premiere around the world on the streamer on Friday, August 1, 2025, with a two-episode debut, followed by weekly drops through September 19. Set in the late 18th century and inspired by true events, Chief of War follows Momoa as Kaʻiana, a fierce Native Hawaiian warrior who finds himself at the center of a brutal struggle to unify the islands before Western colonization takes hold.

Joining Momoa on screen is a predominantly Polynesian ensemble including The Night Agent's Luciane Buchanan, Star Wars alum Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis, and newcomer Kaina Makua. Other cast members include Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka. In addition to his role in front of the camera, Momoa will direct the season finale. Doug Jung (Star Trek Beyond) serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside co-creator Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who also shares Native Hawaiian roots.

'Chief Of War' Is a Dream Come True For Jason Momoa

Image via Apple

Momoa had previously told Collider's Steve Weintraub about his excitement about filming the series in an interview last year, stating:

"My dream was to make Chief of War. I’m making it with Apple, and we just finished the first season so we're in post right now. So, I'd say that that's my dream to make this native Hawaiian tale, and we’re doing it."

In a separate interview with Men's Health, Momoa described it as his "Holy Grail", adding: "It’s like my Braveheart or Dances with Wolves. I never thought it would be this big. It’s the hardest, most challenging, most demanding thing I’ve ever done. It’s the last big dream I have left. Everything else is just kind of ‘actor for hire,’ but this is my homage to my people. We have so many beautiful stories in Hawaii that no one knows about. All I care about is just doing right by my people."

Chief of War will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025, with a two-episode premiere, with new episodes dropping every Friday thereafter through September 19. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from 18th century Hawaiʻi as Jason Momoa goes back in time.