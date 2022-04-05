In its short lifespan, Apple TV+ has become the premiere service for talent-driven content. One of the hit shows for the service is the post-apocalyptic series See, starring Jason Momoa. That particular series was recently renewed for its third season, but Momoa is staying in the Apple business. It has been announced that the actor will star in a new limited series, Chief of War, for the streamer, and the show has received a straight-to-series order.

The eight-episode limited series follows “the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view”. On top of Momoa starring in the series, he is also the co-creator, writer, and executive producer. Momoa created the series with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who is also serving as an executive producer. Other executive producers on the series include Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung. Jung is also the showrunner. Lastly, Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes of the show.

Even though this series is in its very early stages, from the description and the talent behind the project, this appears to be a show to keep your eye out for. Momoa has had a very successful last decade, with hits like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and Dune. The future is even brighter for the actor, as he has Fast & Furious 10 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on the horizon.

As mentioned previously, See has been a major success for Apple TV+ and has helped further showcase Momoa’s great versatility as an actor. He has always had an imposing physicality to him, but in recent years Momoa has nicely shown off his emotional range. It is going to be exciting to see what the actor will bring to this new series, specially since he is helping write the project. This is something we really have not seen from the actor, and it might hint at seeing a side of him that was left untapped by his other roles. This seems to be a personal show for the actor given Momoa’s Hawaiian heritage.

Momoa has garnered quite the fan base over the years. Due to this and the actor’s major role in this production this should be another hit for the streamer. Especially when you consider Apple’s amazing track record. As Chief of War gets further along in its development we should get more information on things like more casting and an Apple TV+ release window. Until then, you can catch up on Momoa’s Apple adventures on See.

