Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista seem to be teaming up once again — this time for a buddy cop film. In a virtual appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Aquaman star confirmed that a Lethal Weapon-style project is in the works while promoting Sweet Girl, his newest film from director Brian Andrew Mendoza. When questioned by Corden, the actor said that Bautista personally approached him about doing the project, which both of them seemed enthusiastic about.

The kickstart to the project comes after Bautista tweeted the concept on August 19, writing, “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.” Leitch called the concept “interesting”, which of course kicked the Internet — and the stars — into high gear.

The project "sells itself," Momoa said to Corden, describing what happened after Bautista made quite the stir on Twitter:

“I’m not even gonna lie to you...I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, “We need to do a buddy cop film.” We love each other — we met on [the series] See, we’re [in] Dune together, and so I said, “Absolutely.” And he said, “Let’s do it in Hawaii.” I’m like, do it, [I’ve] got an idea. So it’s off to the races now, we’re doing it.”

Obviously, this is just the very beginning of a long filmmaking process, and although Momoa and Bautista both have the kind of star power to kick a production like this into gear quickly, it’ll no doubt be a while before anything materializes for fans to see.

In the meantime, audiences can catch both Momoa and Bautista in the second season of See, premiering on Apple TV+ on August 27, as well as in Dune, in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22. Momoa can also be seen in Sweet Girl, his newest venture with Netflix, available to stream now. Check out Momoa’s interview full interview with Corden below:

