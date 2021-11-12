What started as Dave Bautista tweeting out his desire to star in a buddy-cop film with Jason Momoa has led to the film moving forward, Deadline reports.

MGM is expected to come out on top in the bidding war for an untitled buddy action comedy set to star Bautista and Momoa. The pitch from the duo calls for a buddy cop comedy similar to Lethal Weapon, where the actors would play brothers and film in Hawaii. Jonathan Tropper (Warrior) is set to be the writer on the project.

The excitement around the potential Bautista and Momoa team-up ramped up quickly, stemming from a tweet by the social media-savvy Bautista this past summer that said: “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go…Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Image via Apple TV+

Related: Jason Momoa Confirms He and Dave Bautista Are Working on That Buddy Cop Movie Idea

Bautista, Momoa, and Tropper originally came together in the Apple TV+ dystopian drama See, where the acting duo star as estranged brothers, with Tropper as showrunner and executive producer. The pair also co-starred in this year's Dune from Denis Villeneuve.

The project doesn't have a director yet, although Bautista threw Atomic Blonde helmer David Leitch's name into the mix in his original Twitter pitch. As the project is in early development, the timeline is currently up in the air. Bautista just began filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios and director James Gunn. Momoa will revisit his breakout role as Aquaman with the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom due out for Warner Bros. in 2022. MGM will develop the buddy-cop movie that will hopefully be set to shoot in 2023 after both actors finish work on their respective franchises.

Exclusive 'Silent Night' Images Reveal Keira Knightley's Apocalyptic Holiday Movie Also starring Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the film hits theaters and AMC+ on December 3.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email