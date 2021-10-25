Momoa might know how to fight with swords and tridents, but 'Dune' had Momoa learning how to fight in a completely different way.

Jason Momoa is no stranger to fight scenes. Since he exploded into the cultural zeitgeist with the likes of Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Momoa has fought with swords, guns, and even Tridents. Yet according to IndieWire's recent interview with Momoa, the fighting that is displayed in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is a fighting style that he wasn’t entirely familiar with.

According to Momoa, “We did a bunch of stuff like Kali. I never really learned that. My son does that." Kali, also known as Arnis, is a martial arts technique that is native to the Philippines. Its emphasis is on weapon-based combat, be it with sticks, knives, or even improvised weapons.

Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in the film, describes his character as a mentor figure to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), basing Duncan on the idols that Momoa had in his life growing up.

"Those men that come in your life, and they go on these journeys, whether they’re mountaineers or skateboarders, they go on these adventures, and they come back and tell them, and you just idolize them. That’s what I really felt like Duncan was to Timothee’s character. That’s what I wanted to embody when playing this role."

During the sessions where Chalamet and Momoa spar, Momoa admitted that his Kali fighting held a much more profound meaning to him. “There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signaling to my son. That’s a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That’s to Timothée in the movie, but that's to my son in real life.”

Dune fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Warner Bros. will greenlight a sequel, as this latest adaptation only covers about half of the story from the 1965 sci-fi epic. There have been several attempts to bring the novel to the big screen, most notably from David Lynch in 1984, and even that didn't bring the entire Dune saga to the silver screen.

Dune is in theaters and on HBO Max now. Also check out Collider's interview with Momoa below, in which he further discusses the moment in Dune that was for his son.

