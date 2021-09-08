He also talks about why he felt like he got a masters class in acting by being part of ‘Dune.’

Since almost the entire cast of director Denis Villeneuve's Dune was attending the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Warner Bros. decided to hold the global press junket for the film while everyone was together and in one place. While I’ll be posting most of the interviews closer to the October 22nd release date, I wanted to at least offer one of them now and decided to go with Jason Momoa.

During the interview, Momoa talked about how he’s already seen the film three times, what it meant to have Villeneuve offer him the role of Duncan Idaho without having to audition, why he felt like he got a masterclass in acting by being part of Dune, how both the film and books are filled with strong women, why he’s just as desperate for the sequel as everyone else, and more. In addition, he revealed what he did with his performance in Dune for his son, how this was the first grown up film he showed his kids, and how much they loved the movie.

As most of you know, Dune is based on the hugely influential sci-fi novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. In the film, we follow Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, whose family inherits custody over the planet Arrakis (or the titular "Dune"), an unforgiving desert world that also hosts the only source of something known as melange, or "spice," the most valuable material in the known universe. Meanwhile, a plot is brewing against the Atreides from a rival family known as the Harkonnens, and the fate of Dune is eventually at stake, but Paul himself might be at the center of a long-foretold prophecy even he doesn't understand yet. The film also stars Oscar Isaac as Paul's father Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Paul's mother Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Finally, as I said on Twitter, Villeneuve has crafted a sci-fi masterpiece with Dune and so far it’s my favorite film of the year. Everything about this movie is incredible. From Hans Zimmer’s amazing score to Greig Fraser’s stunning cinematography to Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West’s gorgeous costumes…the movie feels like they went to the other side of the galaxy and filmed what was really happening. I know we are in the middle of a pandemic and a lot of you do not feel safe going to a movie theater. But this is one of those films that absolutely should be seen on the biggest screen possible. I’m absolutely seeing it in IMAX as soon as I can.

Check out what Jason Momoa had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jason Momoa

What is it like watching a big movie like Dune when you are starring in the film?

How he’s already seen Dune three times and took his kids to see it.

How some of the things he did in the film were for his children.

How he is just as desperate for the sequel as everyone else.

When did he realize Dune was going to be something special?

How Denis Villeneuve asked Momoa to be in the film without having to audition.

How both the film and the book is filled with strong women.

Why he felt like he got a masters class in acting by being part of Dune.

