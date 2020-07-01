Jason Momoa to Voice Sexy Live-Action ‘Frosty the Snowman’, Proving Very Specific Wishes Do Come True

Fantastic news today for anyone who ever thought iconic Christmas character Frosty the Snowman should sound more like a Greco-Roman god figure who only comes down to Earth to catch gnarly waves. Deadline reports that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will provide the voice for the title character in a new live-action/CGI hybrid Frosty the Snowman, which is set up at Warner Bros. and Stampede. David Berenbaum (Elf) is writing the script, while Jon Berg, Greg Silverman, and Geoff Johns–all of whom worked with Momoa on Aquaman—are set to produce.

“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” Berg said in a statement. Silverman added: “We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana… all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.”

Sure! The character of Frosty the Snowman was originated in a song written by Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson and performed by Gene Autry in 1950. The tune tells the tale of a snowman who is brought to life by a magical hat placed on his head by a gang of children. It’s whimsical AF and was brought to an even wider audience by a short film directed by Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass in 1969 that became a holiday staple along with the original song.

Jason Momoa playing the role of a jaunty sentient snowman wearing at top hat is a blessed image even as it raises questions over whether I’m prepared to be at least a little low-key sexually attracted to Frosty the Snowman. Time will tell. Bring on this film. For more on what Momoa is up to, here’s what he had to say about his character in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune.