Momoa also talks about going to all new territory with his performance in the hospital scene.

With director Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature directorial debut, Sweet Girl, now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced about the action movie. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film follows a devastated man (Momoa) who vows to bring justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer. Merced plays his daughter who also wants revenge. Sweet Girl’s cast also includes Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James.

During the interview, Momoa and Merced talk about filming the hospital scene which features Momoa delivering an emotional performance, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of Sweet Girl, and you can also watch Momoa react to Merced's great impression of him.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what they talked about.

Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced does a great Jason Momoa impression.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Sweet Girl.

Momoa talks about filming the hospital scene after watching his wife die where he has to deliver an emotional performance.

