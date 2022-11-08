It has been a pretty rocky time for the DC Universe and the DC Brand in general. Some might even peg it as the most volatile period in the studio’s history, and they might be right to do so. In the days and weeks that have followed the merger of Warner Brothers and Discovery, there has been a torrent of change that has hit the studio and its projects. Prominent in that sea of change was the decision to shelve Batgirl despite heavily investing in the film, while also canceling a slew of television series including Stargirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. Despite all of the upheaval, the waters around the studio seem to be calmer now and there are those within the boat who are looking forward to better times.

Jason Momoa is one of the colossal figures in the DC Universe due to his role in portraying Aquaman, the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. The most recent change that has come to DC Films, has seen Walter Hamada replaced at the helm by James Gunn and Peter Safran who took the lead with DC Studios. While speaking to ET Canada, Momoa was asked about the return of Henry Cavill to the franchise, and what it means for the Justice League going forward.

The Aquaman star revealed that he is pleased with the new management that is being put in place, and he is also excited that one of his dreams is coming true. “I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that,” the actor said. “There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned." It remains to be seen what has got Momoa hyped, however, given that the entire brand is being reworked under the new leadership, the return of Cavill, and the debut of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, there could possibly be new Justice League plans in the works. A clash with Black Adam perhaps?

As tumultuous of a time as it has been for the DC Universe, it has also been an exciting one as new opportunities to rework its storytelling and emerge better than before. In the meantime, Momoa can continue to work towards the release of his next Aquaman film, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The film has been hit with a number of delays, the latest being a shift of its release date from March 2023 to Christmas of the same year. While we await details on what it's next for DC from Gunn and Safran, it’s okay to get excited about what might lie ahead.

