The DCU Press Event was held by Warner Bros. on Monday and gave fans a much-needed information debrief about the future of the superhero franchise. Collider's own Steven Weintraub attended the presentation which saw the co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran provide an update on the extensive slate of content coming to the rebooted universe.

One of the biggest questions since news of the DCU relaunch is where actors from the previous cinematic universe helmed by Zack Snyder will fit into this new creative direction. While some people like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck aren't returning as Superman and Batman respectively, one returning face will be Jason Momoa, though it isn't fully known what his role will be, whether he might reprise his role of Aquaman or play the interstellar bounty hunter, Lobo. While it wasn't confirmed which character he will play, it was confirmed that he will only play one character in the new DCU.

During the press event, Safran put it very plainly that Momoa will only be playing a single character in the rebooted DCU, which prompted Weintraub to pose the follow-up question of whether if he will continue to be the King of Atlantis or the Scourge o' the Cosmos. Safran wasn't as cut and dry here, saying that it was "too early" to say. "Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy in his own mind. But he also loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too. He's never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made." Gunn followed up by saying they will "figure that out."

Momoa debuted in the original DCEU as Aquaman as a cameo appearance in 2015's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice appearing properly in 2017's Justice League and then leading in Aquaman in 2018. While it makes sense that Momoa to return to the role of Aquaman and is still set to star as the character in a sequel to the 2018 film called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he has voiced on many occasions that Lobo is his favorite comic book character and is one that many fans have voiced support for the casting, so with a chance to start fresh with the new version of the DC Universe, it is possible that Momoa will trade out a crown and trident for a motorcycle and chain.

