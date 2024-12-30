Jason Momoa has been announced as DC's new big-screen Lobo - and if he's going to get his own solo movie, one A-list action director has volunteered. The Fall Guy's David Leitch wants to do a Lobo feature with Momoa. The director made the offer - "let's do a Lobo feature" - in a comment on Momoa's Instagram announcement of his casting.

This morning, Momoa (who starred in the previous incarnation of the DC cinematic universe as Aquaman) joined the cast of the upcoming feature Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the intergalactic bounty hunter and antihero Lobo, who he had long been associated with. The film, which will be directed by Craig Gillespie, will feature Milly Alcock as the titular heroine, and will also star Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley. Leitch is a stunt performer turned director, and co-directed his first feature, John Wick, with colleague Chad Stahelski. He has since directed a number of action features, including Atomic Blonde, Hobbs and Shaw, and Bullet Train. If the Lobo movie happens, it won't be Leitch's first superhero film; he directed Deadpool 2 in 2018.

Who Is Lobo?

Close

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in 1983's Omega Men #3, Lobo is a spacefaring mercenary and bounty hunter; super-strong, with chalk-white skin, he is the last survivor of the Czarnian race, because he killed all the others. He became extremely popular in the 1990s, as grim and gritty antiheroes became the norm in superhero comic books; although his biker-influenced portrayal by artist Simon Bisley was originally intended as a parody of the genre, it was accepted wholeheartedly by comics fans. He made his screen debut in the 1990s Superman: The Animated Series, where he was voiced by Brad Garrett; subsequent animated incarnations have been voiced by Fred Tatasciore, David Sobolov, and John DiMaggo. He first appeared in live action on the SyFy series Krypton, where he was played by Emmett J. Scanlan; there were plans for him to be spun off into his own series, but those ended when Krypton was canceled after two seasons.

There were previous plans for a solo Lobo movie in 2009, with Guy Ritchie initially attached to the feature. Dwayne Johnson was in talks to star in the feature until he took on Black Adam instead. Brad Peyton and Michael Bay were also attached to the project at various times before it descended into development hell.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released in theaters on July 26, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.