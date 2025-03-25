DC fans everywhere are eager to see the first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo, but we're going to have to wait a while. After playing Aquaman in the DCEU, brought to life by Zack Snyder, Momoa will finally have the chance to suit up as his dream character in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow opposite Milly Alcock’s Kryptonian hero. Momoa was tapped to the role of Lobo, and although the 2026 tentpole is well over halfway through filming, there has still been no official look at Momoa’s Lobo released to the public. During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote his upcoming Minecraft movie with Jack Black, Momoa played coy and declined to share a photo of himself as Lobo that is on his phone, but not for lack of desire:

"I wish I could show you the picture on my phone right now."

"He'd have to kill you," laughs Black. Momoa continued, "Fuck, I wish I could show you." Black then comes up with a wild plan to show Weintraub the picture, saying, "Show him! And then let’s kill him. You could show him if you don't let the camera see it." Momoa remains tight-lipped though, as Black shares in our eagerness to see Momoa in the long-awaited role. "Dude, I know your excitement," he said. When Weintraub asks if Black has seen the photo in question, he says, "No! But I saw it the way you probably saw it: on Instagram [...] When James Gunn was like, 'I can't wait to see Jason as Lobo!' I was like, fuck…I can't wait to see Jason as Lobo." As Weintraub attempted to press for further details, such as whether Momoa is doing a different voice for the role, the star insisted that he'll have to wait til the next interview before promising, "It's gonna be good. Don't worry."

Plot specifics about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are being kept under wraps, but the film will tell the story of Kara Zor-El’s darker origins before she found Earth and met her cousin Clark (David Corenswet). In addition to Momoa and Alcock, Eve Ridley will also star in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Ruthye Marye Knoll, with Matthias Schoenaerts playing the feature villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills. David Krumholtz will also play Zor-El in the film, with Emily Beecham portraying Alura In-Ze. Rookie scribe Ana Noguiera penned the screenplay for Supergirl, and Craig Gillespie has been tapped to direct the film. Gillespie most recently directed Dumb Money, the 2023 film about the GameStop stock snafu, and he’s also famous for his work on Fright Night, the 2011 vampire horror-thriller starring Colin Farrell.

What’s Next for Jason Momoa?