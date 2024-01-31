The Big Picture Jason Momoa's docuseries On the Roam follows his journey to meet driven individuals in America, including a meeting with Slash of Guns & Roses.

In Episode 5, Momoa explores classic guitars at Gibson Guitars with Slash, including an original Gibson Les Paul 258 known as "The First 'Burst."

If there's enough of a following, Momoa is open to doing a second season of On the Roam to explore more interests and meet more people.

Fresh off of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fast X last year, Jason Momoa is starting the year with a vacation on Max with On the Roam. His new eight-part docuseries follows his journey across the country to meet driven individuals dedicating themselves to their crafts and blazing their own trail in America. So far, the show has seen Momoa revitalize old motorcycles with the help of veteran bikers, talk art and creative ambitions with photographer Thomas Hido, and go behind the scenes to meet the folks who help bring his most iconic roles to life. Ahead of Episode 5, Collider can share an exclusive clip that teases Momoa's meeting with legendary Guns & Roses shredder Slash to explore the world of classic guitars.

Episode 5 takes the Aquaman star on a journey to learn about the instruments behind his favorite music. To help his quest, he meets up with Slash and heads to Gibson Guitars, a company dedicated to bringing back classic guitars for the modern age of musicians. Among those are models wielded on the road by Slash, which he shows off to Momoa in the clip. One of the crown jewels of his collection, as featured in his hardcover book The Collection: Slash under his partnership with Gibson, is "The First 'Burst," otherwise known as an original Gibson Les Paul 258 guitar with a sunburst finish. Momoa was already beyond excited to look at some of Slash's original guitars, but he's nearly speechless upon opening up the case. According to Slash, the guitar is the second 'Burst Gibson ever made, and he briefly shows off that it still sounds sweet while Momoa looks on with intrigue.

"The First 'Burst" is far from the only guitar Momoa explores in the upcoming episode. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year, he previewed On the Roam and, specifically, his meeting with Slash by highlighting the importance of craftsmanship on the show. With the help of Gibson, they were able to recreate some classics, including Slash's famous guitar featured on Appetite for Destruction. While not exactly the same as the originals, Momoa attested to the high quality of the replicas and revealed that they even made one for him to auction off for charity:

"I mean, that's something for them, but they use it on stage. So when Slash uses it, he loves it. The thing is, you can never duplicate that feel and that time and all that energy put into that wood, but over time, as close as you can get to it these guys are going to do so. But as far as what they can do with technology, getting those PAFs, and getting the pickups as close as they can, they can really do that now. But having that historic of what was in ‘59, I mean, you can never have the real thing. They were all individually different, and that's why they’re the holy grails. But these guitars that we made are so good that Slash and Billy [Gibbons] take them on the road. So, they're definitely the best you can get. It's cool because we made that for them, and then we made one for charity, so now we're gonna go and auction it off. People get to see the show, let that resonate with people, and then we're going to start the auctions."

Could 'On the Roam' Get a Season 2?

On the Roam is co-directed, created, and executive produced by Momoa with Brian Andrew Mendoza also behind the camera for several episodes. A documentary series is hardly a new venture for the star, given he's previously lent his voice to the environmental film Deep Rising, but this show was a nice personal venture for him to explore other interests between his possible final stint in the DCEU and the upcoming Minecraft film, among other projects. If there's enough of a following, he also told Weintraub he'd be glad to keep roaming around America for a second season too. "So, there's tons of more things I want to do," he added. "I don't know if I wanna spill those yet. I’m hoping people love it, so if they like it, I can do another season and do more."

Catch Episodes 5 and 6 of On the Roam on Max on February 1. The final two episodes of Season 1 will air the following Thursday, February 8. Check out the exclusive clip above.

On the Roam Jason Momoa travels across the country to meet the extraordinary individuals blazing their own path - from craftsmen, to motorcycle fabricators, musicians to athletes. Release Date January 18, 2024 Cast Jason Momoa Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1

