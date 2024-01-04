The Big Picture Jason Momoa's new Max documentary series, On the Roam, explores the beauty of the United States and highlights the people who inspire him.

The series focuses on everyday artists and craftspeople, showcasing the unsung heroes behind our favorite pastimes and hobbies.

Momoa's energetic personality and charm make him the perfect fit for this documentary series, which he created and co-directed.

One of the biggest movie stars of the last decade has been Jason Momoa. The Aquaman star has made quite a name for himself thanks to franchises like Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious. Now, in a new Max documentary series On the Roam, Momoa’s hitting the road to discover what makes the United States so beautiful. In the first trailer, it's all about the people that make some of the actor's favorite things come to life.

The two-minute long sneak peek has Momoa meeting the people and craftspeople that have inspired him throughout his life. The actor talks about how he loves being on the move and that mentality has allowed him to meet so many unique individuals. We as human beings go through life not thinking about what goes into something as complex as building a motorcycle, the latter of which that DC actor is quite fond of. This cinematic series looks to put a spotlight on the everyday artists, who are the unsung heroes that allow us to enjoy our favorite pastimes and hobbies. It’s also a series based on human connections as, throughout the footage, Momoa’s seen bonding with the people he comes across while having the time of his life making new friends.

Momoa’s One of a Kind

What has made Momoa such a joy to watch throughout the years has been his energetic personality and childlike wonder. On an ultra serious show like Game of Thrones where the actor played the scary Khal Drogo, fans really didn’t get that, but lately his career has been a wonderful extension of Momoa’s bubbly self. What he has done for the character of Aquaman alone is enough to make you fall in love with the actor. However, again, other characters like his villain Dante Reyes in Fast & Furious have showcased the actor’s campy fun range. That only looks to continue in Momoa’s live-action Minecraft adaptation next year. The actor’s endless charisma and charm is what makes him perfect for a documentary series like this. Since he created, co-directed, and executive produced the project, expect a lot of Momoa’s best traits to shine through.

When Does ‘On the Roam’ Release?

On the Roam is an eight-part documentary series that will premiere on January 18, 2024, on Max. The series will debut two new episodes a week until its finale on February 8, 2024. Until then, you can watch the full trailer for On the Roam below. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also currently in theaters if you need more Momoa in your life.

