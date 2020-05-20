Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage Are Hunting Monsters in My Dreams (Also in a New Movie)

After tearing up the small screen in their instantly iconic roles on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are back together again, in a tantalizing-sounding original horror film. Deadline reports that Good Bad & Undead will put the two in familiar monster-hunting roles, while twisting the tropes inherent in such a story to a satisfying new spin.

Dinklage plays Van Helsing, arguably the most famous monster-hunter best known for tracking down Dracula and other vampires. Momoa plays a vampire who’s taken a vow never to kill again. Together, the two run a scam in various towns in which Momoa pretends to stalk the city, Dinklage pretends to vanquish him, the two collect their reward loot, rinse, and repeat. But when a bounty is placed on Momoa’s head, and people become wise to their ruse, the duo goes on the run from a threatening litany of forces full of all kinds of supernatural threats. Good Bad & Undead‘s screenplay is written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (that underrated Friday the 13th reboot) and will be directed by Max Barbakow, who recently made headlines with his Sundance sensation Palm Springs. Momoa and Dinklage will also produce the film for Legendary.

I’m not gonna lie — this film sounds like absolute catnip to me. I love any story in which people who are used to doing fake things have to do real things (i.e. The Three Amigos, Galaxy Quest), and to set that plot upon one of our most famous monster hunters is inspired, darkly comedic genre storytelling. Both Momoa and Dinklage have been undergoing interesting projects in their post-GoT lives, and it will be a delight to see the two generators of charm play together in such a rankly way. Plus: Barbakow’s buzz off of Palm Springs is white hot now, and Swift and Shannon have a track record of playing with genre tropes in satisfying ways. Good Bad & Undead sounds mostly like the first word to me.

