Aquaman’s Jason Momoa has reteamed up with producer Peter Safran (Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) to produce a biopic about legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku, Yahoo! Entertainment reports. The film is expected to “explore this iconic and gentle man as the legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing,” producers say.

Kahanamoku, a native Hawaiian swimmer, competed in four different Olympic Games from 1912 to 1932. He would go on to win five Olympic medals for his skills in the sport. After retiring, the athlete would open up gas stations around Hawaii and eventually became sheriff of Honolulu for thirty years. Besides swimming, Kahanamoku is also known to many as the man who popularized surfing and brought it into the legitimate sporting arena. Sadly, the swimming champion died of a heart attack in 1968 at the age of 77.

Momoa, also Hawaiian, has teamed with Safran and recruited Susan Miller Carlson and Eric Carlson from Carlson Company to produce the currently untitled project. Conviction writer Chris Kekaniokalani Bright will pen the script. No other production information is available at this time, including cast and director details, and it is unknown whether Momoa will feature in the biopic at all.

Speaking with Variety, Safran briefly mentioned working on the biopic, saying, "Duke’s story is one that has fascinated me for years. To now have the opportunity to tell it with the respect that it deserves, in collaboration with Jason, Chris and the Carlsons, is truly a gift." Eric Carlson also released a brief statement regarding the project, saying, "We are all proud to be working with Malama Pono to tell the incredible true story of Duke Kahanamoku, one of America’s most overlooked heroes."

While Momoa is attached to this and other projects as producer, he also has a number of acting credits under his belt, including returning to the sea in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, out next year. He gives his all in every project he is involved in, and we're sure the biopic will be no exception.

No other information is available about the upcoming biopic at this time.