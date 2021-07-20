Jason Momoa may be best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and the upcoming Dune adaptation, but he has also been taking on new and unique challenges as an artist over the past few years. Now, Momoa is tackling a rock climbing reality competition series with HBO Max.

The streamer has given an eight-episode order to The Climb, which hails from Momoa and the legendary rock climber Chris Sharma. Here's what Momoa had to say about the team-up:

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

According to the press release, "The Climb is a visually arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber."

“We are thrilled to be working with Jason Momoa and IPC on this cinematic approach to a physical competition show with Mother Nature providing the most beautiful and challenging of obstacle courses,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max in the press release.

Image via SundanceTV

RELATED: Jason Momoa Confirms He Starts Filming 'Aquaman 2' Today, Teases a Hair Color Change

Earlier this year, Momoa's production company On The Roam announced an eponymous series with Discovery+ where the actor is set to go in search of the fearless artists and dreamers who are the masters of their craft.

The Climb is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Matt Shanfield on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation, an Industrial Media company. Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza, and James Mendoza also serve as executive producers for On the Roam, the brand media company led by Momoa and Brian Mendoza. Chris Sharma and Jonathon Resteck are also set to executive produce the series. No HBO Max release date has yet been announced.

KEEP READING: Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2' and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Army of Thieves’: Zack Snyder Shares First Poster of 'Army of the Dead' Prequel More safes. Less zombies. The same beloved German thief.

Read Next

Maggie Lovitt (35 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a Weekend TV/Movie News Writer at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. She is also an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt