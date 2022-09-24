As Netflix’s Tudum event kicks off, the streamer has provided fans and viewers with updates and new looks on several highly anticipated projects, including Slumberland which stars Jason Momoa. A new clip for the upcoming fantasy film has been released, setting the stage for the whimsical and vibrant world the film will explore.

Slumberland is based on a comic strip, Little Nemo in Slumberland, which debuted in 1905 as a spinoff of Dream of the Rarebit Fiend. Little Nemo in Slumberland has since gained iconic status and was notably adapted in 1989 into a feature-length animated film, Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland, which has since developed a cult following. Netflix’s adaptation is set to offer a modern and exciting interpretation of the original source material, as evidenced by the new clip.

The newly released clip features Momoa and Marlow Barkley, the film’s lead, at the start of their adventure together. Momoa’s character is seen telling Barkley’s Nema (based on Nemo from the comic strip) that everything is about to change, before urging her to be careful if she wants to make it out alive and return to the waking world. He then introduces her to his world showing Nema “brand new dreams still under construction”, before giving her the rules of the dream world. The clip is lighthearted and informative in equal measure as viewers are clued in to the fact the two are on a mission to find missing pearls. The footage also previews the personalities of the two lead characters as Nema is shown to be smart and quick-witted while Momoa’s Flip is flamboyant and charismatic.

At its heart, Slumberland will follow Barkley’s Nema as she travels through the dream world with Momoa’s eccentric outlaw, hoping to see her late father once more. Besides Momoa and Barkley, the fantasy film also stars Kyle Chandler as Nema’s father – Nemo, as well as India de Beaufort, Chris O’Dowd, and Weruche Opia as Agent Green. Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence, who notably directed four of the five films in the Hunger Games film franchise. Lawrence is also set to direct the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Interestingly, this will be Netflix’s second foray into an intricate and lively dream world this year. The streamer previously explored a dynamic world of dreams with The Sandman series which was met with critical acclaim. Though both projects are radically different in tone and story, it will still be fascinating to see how Slumberland will measure up to The Sandman’s dream world. However, we will have to wait till November 18 when Slumberland drops to find out.

Until then, check out the new clip from the movie below: