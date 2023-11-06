The Big Picture Jason Momoa will host an upcoming episode of SNL in a unique combination, with Momoa promoting the Aquaman sequel and Tate McRae as musical guest.

Momoa will reprise his role as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a powerful villain.

Despite the strike affecting SNL, interesting guests like Kieran Culkin, and Jennifer Coolidge may still appear on the show in rescheduled or future episodes.

Saturday Night Live has announced that Jason Momoa and Tate McRae will host the November 18 episode of the series, coming up with one of the most unique combinations the series has seen this year. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star will promote the upcoming sequel that will take him right back to Atlantis, while the singer continues to enjoy the beginning of what has the potential of becoming a very successful career. The legacy of one of the most entertaining late night shows in the history of television will continue in a couple of weeks.

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Momoa will reprise his role of Arthur Curry, the man who has become the bridge between the human civilization and the people who live under the water. James Wan returns to direct the continuation of Arthur's journey, after sitting in the director's chair for the first installment that earned over $1 billion at the domestic box office in 2018. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be the threat to beat this time around, with Black Manta returning as a much more powerful villain than the one who was introduced in the first installment.

While Tate McRae's debut album was only released last year, the artist has lived through a success story like the one seen in A Star Is Born, with her single, "Greedy", rapidly climbing the charts in various countries. Titled "I Used To Think I Could Fly", the record explores the feelings the singer went through during the time when she was writing her songs, with a structure inspired by the recent work of Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. A performance in Saturday Night Live has always been a great opportunity for musical guests, marking yet another achievement in the career of the young artist.

Who Will Host SNL This Season?

Close

While this season of Saturday Night Live was severely affected by the strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and the fact that actors can't promote their work due to the one staged by SAG-AFTRA, ever since the writer's strike concluded, the team behind the show has been recruiting interesting guests. Pete Davidson, Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge were supposed to host the show before the strike began, and it remains to be seen if all of the episodes they were supposed to be a part of will be rescheduled, or if they'll have to wait for a different opportunity to appear in the series.