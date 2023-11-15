The Big Picture Jason Momoa is returning to host SNL and hilariously forgets to wear pants in the latest promo, showcasing his energetic personality.

Momoa will be using his SNL appearance to promote his upcoming superhero film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

SNL, known for launching the careers of comedy performers and featuring topical humor and political commentary, airs on Saturday at 11:30 PM EST on NBC and Peacock.

Coming hot off Saturday Night Live’s first show since the actor’s strike ended early last week with Timothée Chalamet hosting, Jason Momoa looks to keep the hilarious momentum going with musical guest Tate McRae. The actor is so excited to be returning to the show, but Momoa can’t host the show without pants. That just happens to be something he humorously forgot in the latest SNL promo.

The minute-long promo has Momoa reflecting on the first time he hosted SNL in 2018 as he returns to the stage. He soaks it all in, but it’s hilariously revealed that the Aquaman star isn’t wearing any pants. When SNL cast member Ego Nwodim tries to get him to put on pants he refuses and runs around the stage like he's the real-life king of Atlantis. He then ends up with SNL featured player Marcello Hernandez in his arms where they close out the promo enjoying each other’s company. Momoa has such an energetic personality that completely shines here. It’s a reminder that SNL fans are in for one heck of a crazy show this weekend.

Jason Momoa Returns to ‘Aquaman’

Close

Momoa will be using SNL to promote his upcoming superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This will be the second time we’ll see Momoa as the popular comic book character this year after his end-credit cameo in The Flash. The DC sequel will be the last of the current "Snyderverse” continuity started by 2013’s Man of Steel before James Gunn reboots the universe. The DC sequel, once again directed by James Wan, sees Momoa’s Aquaman take on the title of king of Atlantis as he tries to raise his newborn son. However, when the Black Manta gets his hands on the black trident and threatens to kill everyone Aquaman loves, the DC hero must team up with his imprisoned brother Orm to stop Manta before it’s too late. Momoa has played the aquatic Justice League member for seven years, now appearing in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Aquaman, Peacemaker, and The Flash. The one thing the character has really shown off well is Momoa’s electric charisma and amazing sense of humor. He has a childlike wonder that rubs off on his fans. That’s what makes him a great host for SNL, and it’ll be exciting to see what his talented mind has in store for the show this week.

What Time Does 'SNL' Start?

Momoa will host SNL on Saturday, November 18 at 11:30 PM EST on NBC and Peacock. This will be the second time the actor has hosted SNL. This will serve as the Thanksgiving episode for 2023 as well. While we wait for this week's episode, you can catch up on SNL Season 49 on Peacock now. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also be swimming to theaters on December 22, 2023.

SNL Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature Weekend Update segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.



Saturday Night Live, which premiered October 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Watch on Peacock