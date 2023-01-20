Aquaman star Jason Momoa walked out of DC Studios in high spirits and hope for the future. In a recent video posted to his Instagram, the actor was over the moon after a meeting with Warner Bros. and DC executives and promised exciting news coming in the near future. Whatever good tidings he received, he profusely thanked DC head James Gunn and Peter Safran as well as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav for whatever transpired.

Momoa has been a source of speculation regarding the future of DC for some time. As the studio has transitioned into a new regime, Gunn and Safran have made shakeups as they set the course for their new DCEU. This has led to the scrapping of films like Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 as well as the departure of Henry Cavill as Superman. Momoa, however, has always been one to tease that there's more in store for him at the company even as his time as Aquaman may come to a close with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year. He and Gunn have also had a chance to build up a rapport thanks to his brief cameo on the director's Peacemaker show. This latest video only seems to be further confirmation that he's not going anywhere and that he's more than happy with his new bosses.

Seeing Momoa's pure excitement only further raises hopes that Gunn and Safran have something special in store for DC fans going forward. What the actor could be doing in a revamped DCEU is still a mystery, though rumors and speculation have pointed to him playing the antihero Lobo. Between Momoa's love of the character and Gunn's teasing of the intergalactic bounty hunter invading his DCEU, the chances of the character showing up in a new film seem reasonable.

Image via HBO Max

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and More Remain on DC's Slate

For now, DC's attention is on getting the Aquaman sequel and the Ezra Miller-led The Flash to the finish line. Although both have suffered their fair share of drama en route to the silver screen, they're slated for release this year and may officially mark the end of the Snyderverse. Momoa will return to screens as the king of the sea on December 23 where he'll be tasked with saving his watery realm from an ancient evil by forming an uneasy alliance with a former enemy. There are also the releases of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle to look forward to this year as the rest of the slate set by previous direction is played out.

As for Gunn and Safran's plans beyond that, much of it is a mystery. Reportedly, part of their course for the DC Universe will be unveiled this month, though they currently have a roadmap spanning eight to ten years set. One thing that is certain is a new Superman movie penned by Gunn which will feature a younger version of the Man of Steel. He's also hinted at bringing back his old crew from The Guardians of the Galaxy because of how much he enjoyed working with them over at Marvel. Whatever he and Safran have in store, they'll be given plenty of freedom to break down or bring in whatever is needed to right the ship at DC.

Momoa's fantastic news could be coming before too long, and it should unveil quite a bit about the future of Gunn and Safran's DC plans. Stay tuned here at Collider for updates and check out the video below.