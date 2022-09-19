One of director Jason Moore's next projects will be an adaptation of The Guncle. According to Deadline, Moore will direct the film version of author Steven Rowley's book for Lionsgate. The book follows a reclusive gay man, who at one time was a popular television actor, and who takes his young niece and nephew into his home after the sudden death of their mother. The three spending time together at his Palm Springs home begins the healing process for all three of them.

Moore's previous work includes 2015's Sisters and 2012's Pitch Perfect. He also directed the upcoming Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhmael. Moore also directed the stage musical Avenue Q. "Steven Rowley's book The Guncle captured my heart right away," said Moore. "It is hilarious in its observation of the intersection of wanting a family and not being fully equipped yet to run one. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with my friends at Lionsgate again to bring this story to audiences."

The book the film is based on was published by Putnam in May 2021. Rowley will write the film's screenplay. His first book, Lily and the Octopus, was published in 2016, and an adaptation of that book is in development at Amazon Studios. He also wrote the book The Editor, an adaptation of which is in development at 20th Century Studios. Rowley will also be an executive producer for the film.

Burr! Productions' Kristin Burr and Rob Weisbach will be producers for the film. "We've been big fans of Jason's since Avenue Q, so it's hugely excited to finally work with him," said Burr. "Jason will nail the heart and humor of this beloved book." Burr! Productions' Jessica Friedman will be a co-producer. Lionsgate's James Myers and Scott O'Brien will oversee The Guncle. "Since we acquired this book last year, it's become a favorite of readers everywhere, including Jason - who'll capture the emotion and warmth alongside the huge laughs that make this story so special," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's President Nathan Kahane.

No official release date has been announced for The Guncle. In the meantime, fans can see Moore's previous work in Pitch Perfect, which is currently available to stream on Peacock.