Jason Reed on What a Disney Studio Production Executive Actually Does and What Almost Got Made

While everyone knows what a producer, director, or actor does on a movie or television project, there are hundreds – if not thousands – of other people working to bring the project to life. While we will never be able to focus on all the people that worked on something, when possible, I want to dive into some of the more under the radar positions and have what they do explained.

Which brings me to Mulan producer Jason Reed. Before he worked on Mulan, Reed was a Production Executive at Disney Studios for over a decade, where he helped make movies like Reign of Fire, National Treasure, Enchanted, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, and countless others.

Knowing all the projects he worked on, when I recently spoke to him for Mulan, we actually spent a great deal of time discussing what a Production Executive does and what goes on behind-the-scenes at a studio. It was really interesting hearing Reed discuss how Disney made their decisions on which projects to pursue and how easily things can fall apart even when everything sounds good on paper.

In addition, if you’re of unproduced projects, Reed discussed an unmade Tony Scott movie called Take Down, how Night at the Museum stopped Jerry Bruckheimer’s Unnatural History from being made and what it was about, why it’s taken so long to get an Enchanted sequel made, what was it like making Armageddon and Pearl Harbor with Michael Bay, and so much more. Finally, you’ll also get some fun Reign of Fire behind-the-scenes stories and find out why National Treasure 3 never happened.

Trust me, if you want to hear some cool stories and learn how movies are really made, check out the interview below. As usually, I’ve listed out exactly what was talked about below the player.

–

Jason Reed: