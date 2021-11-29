With the box office success of the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed film director and co-writer Jason Reitman as well as executive producer and co-writer Gil Kenan to an overall producing deal.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a sequel to the 1984 classic and sees Reitman following in the footsteps of his father, Ivan Reitman, who created the iconic franchise and directed the original movie as well as 1989’s Ghostbusters II nearly 40 years ago. The film has seen commercial success with it pulling in $87.8 million domestically and $115.8 million worldwide during its first two weeks of release. This is the second time that Sony has attempted to revisit the IP in recent years with the 2016 reboot Ghostbusters.

“Jason is the thing you dream about: a world-class, signature storyteller, visionary filmmaker, and dream producing partner,” said Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “Jason and Gil as co-writing partners have a remarkable understanding of commercial quality cinema, and we are thrilled about the upcoming pipeline from these guys.” Both Reitman and Kenan also provided comment, saying, “We’re excited to have evolved our storytelling partnership into a full-fledged production company and couldn’t be more proud to have a home at Sony Pictures, the studio most committed to the theatrical movie going experience.”

Image via Fox

Reitman made his directorial debut in 2005 with Thank You for Smoking, while Kenan made his feature film directorial debut in 2006 with his Sony Animation movie Monster House, which was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Feature Animation category.

Reitman has received four Oscar nominations, with three being for his 2009 comedy-drama Up in the Air, which was nominated for Best Picture, Directing, and Adapted Screenplay. He was also nominated for Best Director for his 2007 film Juno. He was also the director of Sony's 2018 film The Frontrunner and a producer on the Oscar-winning film Whiplash as well as Jean-Marc Vallee’s Demolition and the horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body by director Karyn Kusama.

Meanwhile, Kenan's Monster House also earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature. He has also directed films like City of Ember, the 2015 remake of Poltergeist, and the recently-released A Boy Called Christmas, which he also served as a co-writer on.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently playing in theaters.

