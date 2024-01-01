With a razor-sharp ability to blend socially loaded ideas with fun-filled stories and strong central characters, Jason Reitman has become one of modern Hollywood's most adept filmmakers when it comes to making entertaining and engaging films with underlying messages that matter. His father, Ivan Reitman, was himself a major figure in cinema with his work in the 80s, namely 1984's Ghostbusters. However, Jason would grow beyond his father's shadow almost immediately with his directorial debut, Thank You For Smoking, a revered comedy-drama cult classic.

From there, Reitman made modern classics like Juno, exceptional rom-com breakdowns such as Up in the Air, and even furthered his father's legacy with the infectiously fun Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Reitman has defined himself through his wit and social insight across a directorial career consisting of nine films thus far, with IMDb's evaluation of his pictures offering an intriguing lens on his cinematic accomplishments to date.

9 'The Front Runner' (2018)

A political, biographical drama laced with scathing wit, The Front Runner may not be Reitman's greatest picture, but it remains an underrated gem with an interesting thematic focus. It stars Hugh Jackman as former Colorado senator Gary Hart, following him through his campaign to become the Democratic nominee for the 1988 presidential election. The plot also covers the subsequent controversies that derailed his career and personal life when the media reported his involvement in an extramarital affair.

Reitman's refusal to commit to judgment is impressive and effective, examining the situation with equal care given to both the political and media sides of the story while also exploring the public's responsibility as entertainment-seeking media consumers. Furthermore, the film boasts Jackman at his captivating best and surrounds him with an impressive ensemble cast to offer a compelling viewing experience.

8 'Young Adult' (2011)

A dour comedy defined by Charlize Theron's brilliantly bitter performance, Young Adult was an anti-rom-com focused on the destructive immaturity of prolonged adolescence. It centers on a successful but alcoholic writer who returns to her hometown to pry her high school sweetheart away from his loving wife. Her plan proves more difficult to execute than expected, and she forms an unlikely friendship with an unfortunate former classmate she hardly remembers.

Young Adult is a daring character study with no qualms about presenting an unlikable, hard-edged protagonist with few redeeming traits. The film circumnavigates easy conclusions or rewarding romantic flourishes, which might explain its somewhat low rating on IMDb, as viewers might've gone into the film unaware of what it actually was. Still, Young Adult has fared better elsewhere, with an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Theron received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

7 'Men, Women & Children' (2014)

While Jason Reitman has never been one to shy away from engaging with socially relevant topics, Men, Women & Children saw him take that interest to a new level. An examination of the modern age of technological obsession, the film follows a group of teenagers and their parents in small-town Texas and explores how the internet has impacted their modes of communication, self-esteem, and the overall quality of their relationships.

Interestingly, despite its solid IMDb rating, Men, Women & Children is the lowest-rated movie of Reitman's career on Rotten Tomatoes, with just a 33% approval score. While critics argued it was too heavy-handed in its approach to its thematic focus, general audiences have been more accepting of the film's eagerness to address the issues of technology and modern society and the many points at which those two things intersect.

6 'Tully' (2018)

A second collaboration between Reitman and leading lady Charlize Theron, Tully was both powerful and poignant to be an emotional comedy triumph of modern cinema. It follows a struggling mother of three who forms an unusual, unique friendship with Tully (Mackenzie Davis), the night nanny gifted to her by her wealthy brother who helps her navigate parenthood as well as life.

Imbued with tremendous heart, lovable characters, and raw, painful honesty, Tully thrives as a commanding deep dive into the issues faced by many parents in the modern day and functions as a gripping evolution of Reitman's maturity as a filmmaker. Built off a phenomenal screenplay by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody, Tully is one of the great underrated comedies of this century so far.

5 'Labor Day' (2013)

A melodramatic romantic drama with a touch of criminal intrigue, Labor Day worked off the back of strong performances from its leading duo and Reitman's deft handling of the heavy-handed story. It centers on the relationship teenager Henry (Gattlin Griffith) and his reclusive mother, Adele (Kate Winslet), develop with Frank (Josh Brolin), an intimidating man in desperate need of help. Tension increases when it is revealed that Frank is actually an escaped convict on the run from the police,

Labor Day struggled to perform at the box office, and critics were overly harsh on it. On the other hand, lovers of romantic drama had plenty to enjoy with its sweeping love story. Labor Day rises on the strength of Winslet and Brolin's commanding performances and sweet yet dark chemistry. Clumsy but ultimately satisfying, the film is among Reitman's most sentimental outings.

4 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (2021)

Nearly 40 years after his father directed the blockbuster comedy Ghostbusters, Jason Reitman succeeded the throne with his innocent and infectiously fun legacy sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It follows a single mother of two who, having fallen on desperate times, moves to her late, estranged father's house in a small town. There, the children discover their grandfather was a ghostbuster and learn they may be needed to combat a rising supernatural threat.

Within its sentimentality and good humor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife found delightful family appeal in its easily lovable characters and the wonderful cast behind them. While there are plenty of nods to the original film and many similar family adventures of the 80s, Reitman still works to bring new elements into the fold. His efforts paid off and effectively rebooted the franchise, with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire coming in 2024 and Reitman on board as a writer and producer.

3 'Up in the Air' (2009)

A magnificent romantic comedy rich with intelligent drama, complicated characters, and a fantastically witty screenplay, Up in the Air is, for many, the highlight of Reitman's career thus far. It follows a corporate downsizing expert who cherishes his life on the road. When he is paired with an idealistic young colleague and starts a casual romance with a traveling businesswoman, his structured lifestyle is jeopardized, and his outlook on the world must evolve.

Up in the Air plays within genre conventions where it needs to and subverts them where it can, delivering a fun, contemplative, well-contained drama brought to life by its terrific cast. The ever-dashing George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, and Anna Kendrick all received Academy Award nominations for their performances, while Reitman was nominated for his direction as well as his efforts as co-writer and co-producer.

2 'Thank You For Smoking' (2005)

Serving as Jason Reitman's barnstorming debut, Thank You For Smoking was a delightfully cynical comedy-drama buoyed by a perfectly smarmy lead performance from Aaron Eckhart. The actor stars as Nick Naylor, a lobbyist for big tobacco who excels at using spin tactics against his opponents. When one of his secrets leaks in a damning exposé, he struggles to maintain his career while also trying to serve as a role model to his 12-year-old son.

Thank You for Smoking's skewering satire aims at the onus of responsibility within modern society. It comes close to heroizing Naylor for his ability to thrive through his pessimistic and advantageous view of human nature while reveling in his problematic character flaws. Wickedly funny and thoroughly captivating, Thank You For Smoking was an early showcase of Reitman at his very best.

1 'Juno' (2007)

With Reitman's sharp awareness of social issues meshing with a brilliant, complex, and sweet coming-of-age story, Juno was a remarkable achievement as just the second feature film of the director's career. It centers on the titular Juno (Elliot Page), a 16-year-old high-schooler who, armed with little more than her caustic wit, faces the rigors of an unexpected pregnancy while deciding who will be the adoptive parents of her unborn child.

Juno excels at being hilariously funny, deeply tragic, and incredibly insightful. Diablo Cody's Oscar-winning screenplay, mixed with Reitman's well-balanced sense of tone and drama, created an instant classic. A powerful, punchy film rich with 21st-century commentary, Juno remains a timely and relevant picture well over a decade since it was released and is heralded by many as Jason Reitman's defining accomplishment.

