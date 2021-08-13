It was only a matter of time, but Jason Schwartzman has boarded director Wes Anderson’s new movie, with Rupert Friend also joining the ever-growing cast, per The Hollywood Reporter. The untitled project began filming in Spain earlier this week.

Plot details are tight, but Anderson has reportedly put together one of his biggest ensembles yet. Anderson regulars such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody are already on board. They’ll be joined by first-time Anderson collaborators Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie.

Though the film is set in Spain, “it’s not about Spain,” Swinton told Variety in an interview on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. Anderson, meanwhile, said that he’s “not ready to share any details” about the new film. Schwartzman made his debut in Anderson’s 1998 movie Rushmore. He has appeared in six other Anderson films: The Darjeeling Limited (2007), Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Isle of Dogs (2018), and the upcoming The French Dispatch.

The director’s latest offering, The French Dispatch, is slated for an October release. It had its world premiere at Cannes, where it received largely positive reviews. Collider’s own Rafael Motamayor called The French Dispatch the filmmaker’s “most iconic and Wes Anderson-like movie to date,” and wrote that the film is “a near-perfect encapsulation of Anderson's filmography and perhaps the best film to show to newcomers.”

Schwartzman’s also recently appeared in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, starring Maya Hawke and Andrew Garfield. Friend, who played a prominent role in Homeland, is also known for playing Agent 47 in Hitman: Agent 47. He's also signed on to appear in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

A new Anderson film is always worth celebrating, but the excitement of two Anderson films to look forward to warrants the purchase of a nice tweed suit that you can wear when you finally get to watch them. All we can do in the meantime is wait and wonder if Owen Wilson’s casting announcement is going to come in anytime soon. The untitled Anderson project doesn't have a release date yet.

